Europa League: 36 clubs and all pot compositions revealed! (Draw today)

The second most prestigious club competition in Europe — UEFA in the Europa League the qualifying rounds have officially concluded. In the competition's league phase, a total of 36 teams will compete in a single league table format.

Today, August 28, the official draw ceremony for the league phase will take place, determining the eight opponents for each club.

Full pot compositions ahead of the draw:

Pot 1 (Grand clubs):

Bayer (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Juventus (Italy)

Milan (Italy)

Lyon (France)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Olympiacos (Greece)

Real Sociedad (Spain)

Marseille (France)

Pot 2:

Ferencváros, Viktoria Plzeň, Union Saint-Gilloise, Dinamo Zagreb, Salzburg, Celtic, Sparta Prague, Rennes, Anderlecht.

Pot 3:

Sturm, Lech Poznań, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Celje, Jagiellonia, Omonia, Celta.

Pot 4:

Hoffenheim, Beşiktaş, Torreense, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, NEC, OFI, Lillestrøm, Levski, Ararat.

New format and expected intensity

The presence of continental giants like Juventus, Milan, Bayer, and Marseille in Pot 1 further increases interest in the competition. Additionally, the inclusion of Premier League representatives (Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sunderland) in Pot 3 indicates that fans can expect a series of exciting clashes from the league phase onwards.

According to the results of today's draw, each team will face two opponents from each pot (total of 8 matches — four at home, four away).