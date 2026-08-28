Europa League: 36 clubs and all pot compositions revealed! (Draw today)

·20·Sport
Europa League: 36 clubs and all pot compositions revealed! (Draw today)

The second most prestigious club competition in Europe — UEFA in the Europa League the qualifying rounds have officially concluded. In the competition's league phase, a total of 36 teams will compete in a single league table format.

Today, August 28, the official draw ceremony for the league phase will take place, determining the eight opponents for each club.

Full pot compositions ahead of the draw:

Pot 1 (Grand clubs):

  • Bayer (Germany)

  • Benfica (Portugal)

  • Juventus (Italy)

  • Milan (Italy)

  • Lyon (France)

  • AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

  • Olympiacos (Greece)

  • Real Sociedad (Spain)

  • Marseille (France)

Pot 2:

  • Ferencváros, Viktoria Plzeň, Union Saint-Gilloise, Dinamo Zagreb, Salzburg, Celtic, Sparta Prague, Rennes, Anderlecht.

Pot 3:

  • Sturm, Lech Poznań, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Celje, Jagiellonia, Omonia, Celta.

Pot 4:

  • Hoffenheim, Beşiktaş, Torreense, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, NEC, OFI, Lillestrøm, Levski, Ararat.

New format and expected intensity

The presence of continental giants like Juventus, Milan, Bayer, and Marseille in Pot 1 further increases interest in the competition. Additionally, the inclusion of Premier League representatives (Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sunderland) in Pot 3 indicates that fans can expect a series of exciting clashes from the league phase onwards.

According to the results of today's draw, each team will face two opponents from each pot (total of 8 matches — four at home, four away).

Europa LeagueUEFAFootballDrawPremier League
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xabi Alonso explains Enzo Fernandez's exclusion from the squadXabi Alonso explains Enzo Fernandez's exclusion from the squadToday, 09:37Lionel Messi's former teammate appointed as Inter Miami head coachLionel Messi's former teammate appointed as Inter Miami head coachToday, 09:12Inter Miami selects new coach to work with Lionel MessiInter Miami selects new coach to work with Lionel MessiToday, 03:19Barcelona defeat Athletic to maintain leadBarcelona defeat Athletic to maintain leadToday, 02:43Barcelona vs Athletic: Starting Lineups Announced!Barcelona vs Athletic: Starting Lineups Announced!Yesterday, 23:45Our new legionnaire in European competitions: Behruz Karimov reaches the group stage with LuganoOur new legionnaire in European competitions: Behruz Karimov reaches the group stage with LuganoYesterday, 23:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)