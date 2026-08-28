US dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on September 2
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The US dollar exchange rate effective for September 2 is expected to increase by 8–9 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.
Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:
• Invest Finance Bank — 11,800 soums.
• Poytaxtbank — 11,800 soums.
• Anorbank — 11,790 soums.
• Hayotbank — 11,790 soums.
Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:
• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.
• Xalq Banki — 11,820 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,840 soums.
• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11,840 soums.
The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rate.
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