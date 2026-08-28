US dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on September 2

The US dollar exchange rate effective for September 2 is expected to increase by 8–9 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling US dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 11,800 soums.

• Poytaxtbank — 11,800 soums.

• Anorbank — 11,790 soums.

• Hayotbank — 11,790 soums.

Best rates for buying US dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 11,820 soums.

• Xalq Banki — 11,820 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11,840 soums.

• Saderat Bank Tashkent — 11,840 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rate.