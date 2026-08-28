Intuition did not fail: How a Virginia resident got rich with 20 tickets

·18·World
Intuition did not fail: How a Virginia resident got rich with 20 tickets

A man living in the U.S. state of Virginia found true wealth thanks to his strong intuition and an unexpected risk. He purchased Pick 4 lottery tickets, buying exactly 20 tickets with the same numbers for a single drawing, and ultimately became the winner of a $100,000 grand prize.

The Nelson County resident shared the secret of his luck with lottery officials, stating that he had a premonition that a specific sequence of numbers would bring him a large profit.

$20 investment and $100,000 return

The lucky winner's risk paid off completely:

  • The secret of the 'lucky numbers': The man 2-1-0-4 had a very strong gut feeling about this combination of numbers. For this reason, he bought 20 identical tickets with those exact numbers for the July 30 evening Pick 4 drawing at the Justis Convenient Store located on 12th Street in Lynchburg.

  • Winning in the exact sequence: His total bet of $20 for the numbers to appear in the exact order yielded the expected result. Each ticket brought him $5,000 in winnings, bringing the total payout to $100,000. What will the winnings be spent on?

What will the winnings be spent on?

After receiving the prize at the lottery headquarters, the winner revealed how he would distribute the funds:

  • Bills and savings: The man stated that he would not spend the large sum on unnecessary luxuries, but rather use it to cover outstanding utility bills and other payments, as well as to boost his personal savings account.

Experts note that while the strategy of buying identical lottery tickets rarely pays off, a well-chosen intuition can bring great wealth in an instant.

LotteryVirginiaPick 4WinnerLuck
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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