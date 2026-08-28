Bizarre Scene: Drivers Abandon Cars in California to Scavenge for Snacks

·21·World
Bizarre Scene: Drivers Abandon Cars in California to Scavenge for Snacks

Traffic on a busy California highway came to a standstill due to an unexpected and curious incident. Hundreds of containers of cheese balls that fell from a pickup truck (cheese balls) spilled onto the road, turning the highway into a "cheese field."

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the incident occurred around 5:00 PM on Tuesday during the evening rush hour on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood.

120 large containers and an orange road

Video and photos from the scene quickly went viral on social media:

  • Scale of the spill: Approximately 120 containers of Utz brand cheese balls fell onto the road along with the pallet;

  • Road closure: Thousands of small cheese balls and broken plastic containers were scattered across the westbound lanes, causing significant inconvenience for drivers.

Main cause: Drivers seeking free snacks

Police officials noted that the massive traffic jam was exacerbated not just by the spilled product, but by the behavior of the people:

  • Abandoning cars: Dozens of drivers stopped their vehicles on the roadway and ran out to collect the intact containers of cheese;

  • Traffic standstill: The evening rush hour traffic, already heavy, was further delayed as drivers scrambled to grab free snacks, leading to long disruptions on the highway.

After the intervention of highway patrol and cleanup crews, the lanes were cleared and traffic returned to normal.

CaliforniaTrafficCheese BallsHighwayViral
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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