Amazing transformation at «Olmazor» metro station: The route to the Bus Terminal turns into an art gallery!

Another remarkable project has been implemented to decorate Tashkent's infrastructure and modernize the urban environment. The passageway leading from the «Olmazor» station on the Chilanzar line of the capital's metro to the «Toshkent» central bus terminal has changed beyond recognition.

Walls that previously looked plain and unremarkable have now turned into a unique space of murals and graffiti that introduce the capital's residents and guests to Uzbekistan's rich history, the Jadid movement, and national culture.

History on the walls: Munavvarqori Abdurashidkhanov and national values

Several large thematic artworks have been painted by skilled street artists in the renovated area:

The legacy and call of the Jadids: On one of the walls, a giant portrait of the prominent enlightener and leader of the Jadid movement Munavvarqori Abdurashidkhanov is depicted, along with his historic words: «Education is a matter of life or death, salvation or destruction, happiness or catastrophe for us», rendered in a bright and modern calligraphy style;

The symbol of the Uzbek woman and motherhood: The figures of a mother and child wearing historical national costumes and jewelry are skillfully portrayed in a monochrome (black-and-white) realism style, expressing the roots and affection of the Uzbek people;

National coloring and modern murals: Furthermore, bright compositions in the modern pop-art style featuring an Uzbek girl in atlas and adras attire, the legendary Humo bird, cotton flowers, and the inscription «Uzbekistan» add a special charm to the passageway.

From a daily path to a cultural hub

The transformation of this corridor between the bus terminal and the metro, used by thousands of passengers every day, was met with great warmth by the city's residents: