852 individuals pardoned on the eve of Independence Day

On the eve of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree pardoning a group of individuals who are serving their sentences, have sincerely repented of their deeds, and have firmly embarked on the path of correction.

According to the "Uzbekistan 24" TV channel, a total of 852 individuals have been pardoned based on the decree.

Of these, 604 will be completely exempted from punishment. Another 115 individuals will be conditionally released from serving their sentences ahead of schedule.

In addition, the punishment imposed on 52 individuals will be replaced with a milder one, and the prison terms of 81 convicts will be reduced.

Among those pardoned are 7 foreign citizens, as well as 63 individuals who participated in the activities of banned organizations.

According to reports, 375 of those pardoned are youth, 49 are women, and 37 are men over the age of 60.