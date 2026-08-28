Guinness Record Broken for the 3rd Time: How Was a 52 cm Chili Pepper Grown?

An experienced Swiss gardener, Jürg Wiesli, has achieved an incredible result, setting a new record for the length of a chili pepper in the Guinness World Records, marking his third consecutive entry. The latest pepper he grew not only broke the record but also amazed experts with its size.

Wiesli set his first record in this category in October 2017 at a vegetable competition in Jona, Canton of St. Gallen. Since then, the gardener has consistently improved his results.

Record Chronicle: A Harvest Growing Year by Year

The Swiss record holder's results over the years:

2017 (First victory): The chili pepper grown by Wiesli set the first world record with a length of 1 foot 5.7 inches (approx. 45 cm);

2018 (Second result): The gardener broke his own record, recording a harvest with a length of 1 foot 7.9 inches (approx. 50.5 cm);

The latest absolute record: The new chili pepper, officially measured by Guinness representatives on August 11, 1 foot 8.6 inches (52.3 cm) broke the record for the 3rd time with this measurement.

What is the secret of the giant harvest? Golden tips from the gardener

Jürg Wiesli revealed the key secrets of achieving such a result to the Guinness World Records representatives: