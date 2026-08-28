Lamine Yamal's frustration over substitution and its causes

·44·Sport
Lamine Yamal's frustration over substitution and its causes

It has emerged that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is deeply unhappy due to internal club decisions and the potential departure of his close friends. Despite starting the new La Liga season with a resounding victory, the 19-year-old's frustrated reaction when being substituted has sparked intense debate in the Spanish press. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Yamal left the pitch in the 65th minute during the 5-0 thrashing of Elche. The forward's emotional display while being subbed off did not go unnoticed by the media. Josep Pedrerol, host of the famous Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, stated that the club's management is taking the matter seriously and will speak with the player personally.

Reasons for discontent and financial issues

According to information released by the SPORT publication, journalist Jota Jordi emphasized that the young player's low spirits are not solely related to being substituted. Lamine is deeply concerned that the Catalan club may sell three of his close friends to stabilize its financial situation.

In particular, it is reported that Manchester United is showing serious interest in the transfer of Alejandro Balde. There is also a possibility that Marc Casadó and Héctor Fort could leave the club. According to Jota, these players are not just teammates to Yamal but are as close as brothers, and their departure is affecting the player significantly.

Hansi Flick's explanation

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick immediately addressed the rumors ahead of the match against Athletic Bilbao. The German tactician explained the player's frustration by citing his physical condition and medical reasons.

Flick stated that Yamal had complained of a slight headache before the game and was not at 100 percent physical capacity. The coach noted that it is natural for the player not to be in optimal form after having only trained for a few days following a three-week break.

Nevertheless, the head coach highly valued the young talent's contribution to the game. He acknowledged Lamine's defensive activity, his pressing that led to the first goal, and his assist to Raphinha, adding that his importance to the team is immense.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaHansi FlickLa LigaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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