Breaking: Heating supply prices may rise sharply in Uzbekistan
Starting from November 1, 2026, it is planned to increase the tariffs for centralized heating and hot water supply services by an average of 30 percent across Uzbekistan. A corresponding draft document developed by the Ministry of Construction and Housing-Communal Services has currently been submitted for public discussion on the official portal, and the discussion process will last until October 28.
If the project is approved, the new tariffs will be introduced along with VAT in all regions of the republic, including the capital city of Tashkent.
How will prices change in Tashkent?
For services provided by «Veolia Energy Tashkent» company in the capital, the following values are expected to be set:
Heating service: For residential areas during the heating season, 314 sums per 1 m² per day (significantly higher than current prices);
Hot water (with a meter): May rise up to 11,607 sums per cubic meter;
Hot water (without a meter, per person): According to the consumption norm, 45,330 sums per person per month;
Thermal energy: Planned to be 203,636 sums with VAT per 1 Gcal.
New tariffs by region (with VAT)
According to the draft document, new values are also being established in other regions and cities of the republic:
Region / Enterprise
Thermal energy (1 Gcal)
Heating (1 m² per day)
Hot water (1 person per month)
Karakalpakstan («Kommunal issiqlik»)
261,697 sums
370 sums
56,422 sums
Karakalpakstan («Taxiatosh issiqlik»)
261,697 sums
368 sums
58,228 sums
Andijan region
163,094 sums
103 sums
31,151 sums
Bukhara region
112,753 sums
214 sums
24,084 sums
Jizzakh region
116,497 sums
236 sums
26,937 sums
Kashkadarya region
136,301 sums
211 sums
25,374 sums
Navoi city
141,960 sums
141 sums
29,386 sums
Zarafshon city
378,560 sums
418 sums
78,364 sums
Uchquduq city
416,416 sums
455 sums
86,198 sums
Namangan region / Davlatobod
156,198 sums
300 sums
32,692 sums
Samarkand city
170,084 sums
279 sums
37,590 sums
Nurobod city (Samarkand)
477,539 sums
585 sums
102,200 sums
Surkhandarya region
330,994 sums
602 sums
39,719 sums
Sirdarya region
93,470 sums
259 sums
7,851 sums
Tashkent region
133,654 sums
268 sums
28,709 sums
Chirchiq city
144,861 sums
245 sums
29,537 sums
Olmaliq city
144,040 sums
202 sums
29,982 sums
Angren city
133,718 sums
244 sums
28,535 sums
Fergana region
187,886 sums
361 sums
43,214 sums
«Qirguli issiqlik manbai»
218,083 sums
304 sums
51,250 sums
Khorezm region
186,394 sums
300 sums
66,095 sums
Tashkent city («Veolia Energy»)
203,636 sums
314 sums
45,330 sums
Important additional regulations
For residents of dormitories: According to the project, the hot water tariff for citizens living in dormitories is set at 33,720 sums per person per month;
Effective date: If officially approved after the discussions lasting until October 28, these updated tariffs will be fully implemented starting from November 1 of the current year.
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