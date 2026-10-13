Breaking: Heating supply prices may rise sharply in Uzbekistan

Starting from November 1, 2026, it is planned to increase the tariffs for centralized heating and hot water supply services by an average of 30 percent across Uzbekistan. A corresponding draft document developed by the Ministry of Construction and Housing-Communal Services has currently been submitted for public discussion on the official portal, and the discussion process will last until October 28.

If the project is approved, the new tariffs will be introduced along with VAT in all regions of the republic, including the capital city of Tashkent.

How will prices change in Tashkent?

For services provided by «Veolia Energy Tashkent» company in the capital, the following values are expected to be set:

Heating service: For residential areas during the heating season, 314 sums per 1 m² per day (significantly higher than current prices);

Hot water (with a meter): May rise up to 11,607 sums per cubic meter;

Hot water (without a meter, per person): According to the consumption norm, 45,330 sums per person per month;

Thermal energy: Planned to be 203,636 sums with VAT per 1 Gcal.

New tariffs by region (with VAT)

According to the draft document, new values are also being established in other regions and cities of the republic:

Region / Enterprise Thermal energy (1 Gcal) Heating (1 m² per day) Hot water (1 person per month) Karakalpakstan («Kommunal issiqlik») 261,697 sums 370 sums 56,422 sums Karakalpakstan («Taxiatosh issiqlik») 261,697 sums 368 sums 58,228 sums Andijan region 163,094 sums 103 sums 31,151 sums Bukhara region 112,753 sums 214 sums 24,084 sums Jizzakh region 116,497 sums 236 sums 26,937 sums Kashkadarya region 136,301 sums 211 sums 25,374 sums Navoi city 141,960 sums 141 sums 29,386 sums Zarafshon city 378,560 sums 418 sums 78,364 sums Uchquduq city 416,416 sums 455 sums 86,198 sums Namangan region / Davlatobod 156,198 sums 300 sums 32,692 sums Samarkand city 170,084 sums 279 sums 37,590 sums Nurobod city (Samarkand) 477,539 sums 585 sums 102,200 sums Surkhandarya region 330,994 sums 602 sums 39,719 sums Sirdarya region 93,470 sums 259 sums 7,851 sums Tashkent region 133,654 sums 268 sums 28,709 sums Chirchiq city 144,861 sums 245 sums 29,537 sums Olmaliq city 144,040 sums 202 sums 29,982 sums Angren city 133,718 sums 244 sums 28,535 sums Fergana region 187,886 sums 361 sums 43,214 sums «Qirguli issiqlik manbai» 218,083 sums 304 sums 51,250 sums Khorezm region 186,394 sums 300 sums 66,095 sums Tashkent city («Veolia Energy») 203,636 sums 314 sums 45,330 sums

Important additional regulations