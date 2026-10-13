Breaking: Heating supply prices may rise sharply in Uzbekistan

·3·Economy
Breaking: Heating supply prices may rise sharply in Uzbekistan

Starting from November 1, 2026, it is planned to increase the tariffs for centralized heating and hot water supply services by an average of 30 percent across Uzbekistan. A corresponding draft document developed by the Ministry of Construction and Housing-Communal Services has currently been submitted for public discussion on the official portal, and the discussion process will last until October 28.

If the project is approved, the new tariffs will be introduced along with VAT in all regions of the republic, including the capital city of Tashkent.

How will prices change in Tashkent?

For services provided by «Veolia Energy Tashkent» company in the capital, the following values are expected to be set:

  • Heating service: For residential areas during the heating season, 314 sums per 1 m² per day (significantly higher than current prices);

  • Hot water (with a meter): May rise up to 11,607 sums per cubic meter;

  • Hot water (without a meter, per person): According to the consumption norm, 45,330 sums per person per month;

  • Thermal energy: Planned to be 203,636 sums with VAT per 1 Gcal.

New tariffs by region (with VAT)

According to the draft document, new values are also being established in other regions and cities of the republic:

Region / Enterprise

Thermal energy (1 Gcal)

Heating (1 m² per day)

Hot water (1 person per month)

Karakalpakstan («Kommunal issiqlik»)

261,697 sums

370 sums

56,422 sums

Karakalpakstan («Taxiatosh issiqlik»)

261,697 sums

368 sums

58,228 sums

Andijan region

163,094 sums

103 sums

31,151 sums

Bukhara region

112,753 sums

214 sums

24,084 sums

Jizzakh region

116,497 sums

236 sums

26,937 sums

Kashkadarya region

136,301 sums

211 sums

25,374 sums

Navoi city

141,960 sums

141 sums

29,386 sums

Zarafshon city

378,560 sums

418 sums

78,364 sums

Uchquduq city

416,416 sums

455 sums

86,198 sums

Namangan region / Davlatobod

156,198 sums

300 sums

32,692 sums

Samarkand city

170,084 sums

279 sums

37,590 sums

Nurobod city (Samarkand)

477,539 sums

585 sums

102,200 sums

Surkhandarya region

330,994 sums

602 sums

39,719 sums

Sirdarya region

93,470 sums

259 sums

7,851 sums

Tashkent region

133,654 sums

268 sums

28,709 sums

Chirchiq city

144,861 sums

245 sums

29,537 sums

Olmaliq city

144,040 sums

202 sums

29,982 sums

Angren city

133,718 sums

244 sums

28,535 sums

Fergana region

187,886 sums

361 sums

43,214 sums

«Qirguli issiqlik manbai»

218,083 sums

304 sums

51,250 sums

Khorezm region

186,394 sums

300 sums

66,095 sums

Tashkent city («Veolia Energy»)

203,636 sums

314 sums

45,330 sums

Important additional regulations

  • For residents of dormitories: According to the project, the hot water tariff for citizens living in dormitories is set at 33,720 sums per person per month;

  • Effective date: If officially approved after the discussions lasting until October 28, these updated tariffs will be fully implemented starting from November 1 of the current year.

Ministry of Construction and Housing-Communal ServicesVeolia Energy Tashkentcentralized heating and hot water supplyNovember 12026
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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