Complaints over hot water quality increase in Tashkent

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Complaints over hot water quality increase in Tashkent

Residents of Mirobod, Yakkasaroy, Shayxontohur, Chilonzor, and Yunusobod districts of Tashkent are complaining about an unusual chemical odor coming from the hot water and its overall quality. In response to the situation, water samples have been taken, and laboratory tests have begun. This was reported by "Veolia Energy Tashkent".

According to the company, after receiving appeals from citizens, specialists immediately visited the locations and took hot water samples. These will undergo chemical-bacteriological and organoleptic analyses. It was stated that the results will be made public once the tests are completed.

In its statement, "Veolia Energy Tashkent" noted that the company is engaged in delivering and distributing thermal energy and hot water up to the basements of residential buildings. Meanwhile, network water to these areas is supplied by an external provider, "Tashkent Thermal Power Plant" JSC.

Furthermore, information regarding water quality has been sent to the supplying enterprise. Urgent measures are planned to normalize the technological process and flush the trunk pipelines.

The company stated that the situation is under control and necessary work is being carried out in cooperation with the supplier to normalize the water supply quality.

So far, the final results of the laboratory tests have not been published. Therefore, no definitive conclusion can be drawn yet regarding the cause of the odor coming from the water and its impact on human health.

Veolia Energy TashkentTashkent Thermal Power PlantMirobodYakkasaroy
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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