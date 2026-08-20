Online geoportal launched to identify illegal “novostroykas”

In Uzbekistan, an official online monitoring system has been launched to help prevent people from falling victim to fraud when purchasing apartments in newly built residential complexes. Through a special geoportal operated by the Ministry of Construction and Housing and Communal Services, anyone can check free of charge whether a construction project is legal, whether it has the required permits, and whether its urban planning documents are valid.

Online geoportal: Features and interactive map markers

Through the dshk.shaffofqurilish.uz geoportal, citizens can easily find out the official status of all new construction projects across the country using an interactive map and special color-coded markers.

Map colors and project status on the geoportal

Map color marker Project’s official status and meaning Blue Full official permission has been granted for construction; work is being carried out legally Red Due to violations or deficiencies in the documents, construction work has been suspended ⚫ Black The construction permit has been cancelled (illegal project) ⚪ Not shown on the map at all The project is not registered with the state — the risk of fraud is extremely high

What should buyers pay attention to?

In addition to construction status, the portal also maintains a separate “blacklist” (special register) of identified violations. It openly provides the addresses, areas and photographs of illegal buildings.

State supervision: It is possible to determine whether the project has been placed under the supervision of the state inspection.

Risk of renovation and demolition: Users can check in advance whether the area where construction is taking place is included in future demolition or renovation plans.

Urban planning documents: Project estimates and architectural permits are available for public review.

Experts strongly recommend that citizens carefully check a project’s status through this official geoportal before purchasing an apartment in a newly built multi-story building or investing in shared-equity construction.

Do you think open online platforms like this can completely solve the problem of unscrupulous developers and illegal novostroykas?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately forward this important warning to your loved ones to help protect them from fraudsters!