Heating system in Tashkent to be launched on November 9

·22·Uzbekistan
Heating system in Tashkent to be launched on November 9

The 2026–2027 heating season in Tashkent will begin on November 9. Initially, heat will be supplied to schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and other social sector facilities. From this date, the heating systems of multi-apartment buildings will also be launched in stages. This was reported by the Press Service of the Tashkent City Hokimiyat.

According to the capital's administration, the connection of the heating system will not be carried out simultaneously, but in stages.

Payments for heat supply are calculated from the actual date the heat is provided. The date the heating system is launched will be recorded in a bilateral act signed by the management company.

If heat is not supplied to an apartment at the established standard, residents should contact the management company serving their building. This is because that company is responsible for the distribution of heat within the building and the proper functioning of internal systems.

In the event of an emergency in the heating networks, one can contact Veolia Energy Tashkent. The administration's announcement also provides contact channels for inquiries.

TashkentHeating seasonVeolia Energy TashkentTashkent City Hokimiyat
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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