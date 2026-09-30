Veolia Energy explained why hot water is shut off for 5 days in autumn

Veolia Energy explained the reasons behind the annual autumn hot water shutdowns for several days in Tashkent. According to the company, the main factor is related to the aging of heating networks.

A large portion of the city's underground heating utilities were built decades ago. Therefore, they require phased renewal. It is impossible to replace all pipes in a single season. Thus, the primary task now is to keep the system operational and prevent accidents during the winter season.

During the period when hot water is turned off for five days, specialists test the pipes under high pressure, perform maintenance on boiler houses, and adjust the heat supply system.

By testing the durability of the pipes, existing malfunctions can be identified and eliminated in advance, rather than in winter when the air temperature drops to minus 10 degrees.

Additionally, a complete shutdown of equipment is required to clean boilers and pumps and replace certain parts. Adjusting the heat supply is carried out to ensure that hot water and heating reach the upper floors without interruptions during the winter.

According to the company, the five-day period is considered the minimum. During this time, equipment is shut down, water is drained from networks stretching several kilometers, repair work is carried out, and the system is refilled with water and brought back to operational status.

Veolia Energy stated that phased modernization works on the heating networks are ongoing. The goal is to prevent utility accidents in apartments during the winter.