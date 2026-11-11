“Stronger than even Messi and Ronaldo”: Steven Gerrard makes a sensational statement about Lamine Yamal

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“Stronger than even Messi and Ronaldo”: Steven Gerrard makes a sensational statement about Lamine Yamal

Legendary captain of English football and Liverpool FC, Steven Gerrard, has made a statement that has shaken the football community while assessing the talent of Barcelona and Spain national team forward Lamine Yamal. In an interview with the British publication The Touchline, the former midfielder openly compared the young talent to the two greatest icons of modern football — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Ahead of them in terms of development”: Gerrard’s analysis

Recalling the 19-year-old period of the greatest rivals in football history, Steven Gerrard emphasized that the Spanish winger’s potential and decision-making on the pitch at this age are far superior to the performances of Messi and Ronaldo at that time:

“At 19, Lamine Yamal is playing at a higher level than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. If we compare them exactly at the age of 19, Lamine Yamal is clearly ahead in terms of development and impact on the game.”

Yamal’s entry into top-tier football happened at an unprecedented speed. He debuted for the Catalan club’s first team in April 2023, at just 15 years old. At the 2024 European Championship, he not only became a continental champion with Spain but also set a record as the youngest player in history to appear in the final of a major international tournament.

Indicator / Criterion

Lamine Yamal’s current statistics and results

Age and club/national team

19 years old, Barcelona and Spain national team

Debut date

April 2023 (stepped into big football at just 15)

Current season performance

13 goals and 12 assists in 16 matches (25 total goal contributions)

Market value

220 million euros (the most expensive player in the world according to Transfermarkt)

International achievements

Euro 2024 winner, youngest player in final history

Personal awards

Winner of the world’s best young player award 3 times in a row

“While Messi and Ronaldo were just adapting to big football at 19, Yamal is already a European champion at this age and is single-handedly deciding the outcome of every match.”

An absolute record of 220 million euros

The productivity shown this season has turned Lamine into the most dangerous forward on the planet — he has managed to score 13 goals and provide 12 assists in just 16 matches. The Transfermarkt portal estimates his transfer value at an astronomical 220 million euros.

Furthermore, having won the world’s best young player award three times in a row, there is no doubt that Yamal’s current rate of development will make him a prime contender for the Ballon d'Or in the coming years.

Do you also think that 19-year-old Lamine Yamal is better than Messi and Ronaldo were at the same age, or does he still need time to reach their long-term consistency? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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