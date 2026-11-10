A fantastic prediction from Elon Musk: "AI will build any castle a person desires, poverty will end"
Leading global technology giant Elon Musk has announced that the development of artificial intelligence and robotics will trigger the greatest economic and social turning point in human history. He emphasized that the integration of digital superintelligence and humanoid robots will, in the near future, allow for the almost complete and unlimited satisfaction of all human material needs.
Order any castle: Human needs will be satisfied without limits
According to the billionaire, in the era of superintelligence, human material limitations will disappear: anyone will be able to simply order a magnificent castle, personal transport, or any other item for themselves — the system will create it entirely.
Furthermore, every citizen on Earth will have a guaranteed high income and access to free healthcare services that are several times higher in quality than the most expensive and elite medical treatments available today. This could lead to the disappearance of the concepts of poverty and inequality in society.
Field and direction
Traditional human labor
Elon Musk's superintelligence forecast
Work schedule and efficiency
40-hour work week
Robots will work 24/7 (efficiency 5 times higher)
US production volume
Hundreds of millions of workers
Only 20–30 million robots are enough to cover the entire volume
Addition to the global economy
2–3% annual growth rate
Even without robots, 20–30% ($25 trillion) will be added to the global economy
Social standard of living
Financial and medical stratification
Everyone will have a high income and access to the most advanced medical care
"Digital superintelligence and humanoid robots are not just a new technology — they are a powerful force that will completely eradicate poverty and scarcity, instantly adding $25 trillion in new value to the global economy."
— Elon Musk
$25 trillion growth: When will these changes happen?
According to Musk's calculations, even excluding humanoid robots, digital superintelligence itself will immediately increase the size of the global economy by 20–30 percent. This represents approximately $25 trillion in added value.
A single humanoid robot, working tirelessly 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, can produce at least five times more output than a human. To provide for all of today's industrial and service volume in the US, 20 to 30 million robots would be sufficient. The billionaire emphasized that this transformation will not take years, but will happen in a short blink of an eye.
Do you think artificial intelligence and robots will save humanity from poverty and lead to prosperity, or will they cause mass unemployment and dependency? Leave your opinion in the comments.
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