A fantastic prediction from Elon Musk: "AI will build any castle a person desires, poverty will end"

Leading global technology giant Elon Musk has announced that the development of artificial intelligence and robotics will trigger the greatest economic and social turning point in human history. He emphasized that the integration of digital superintelligence and humanoid robots will, in the near future, allow for the almost complete and unlimited satisfaction of all human material needs.

Order any castle: Human needs will be satisfied without limits

According to the billionaire, in the era of superintelligence, human material limitations will disappear: anyone will be able to simply order a magnificent castle, personal transport, or any other item for themselves — the system will create it entirely.

Furthermore, every citizen on Earth will have a guaranteed high income and access to free healthcare services that are several times higher in quality than the most expensive and elite medical treatments available today. This could lead to the disappearance of the concepts of poverty and inequality in society.