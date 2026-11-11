Carlsen's Sincere Admission: Why Magnus Chose Abdusattorov for Training

The world's strongest chess player and multi-time world champion Magnus Carlsen recently revealed why he chose the leader of the Uzbekistan national team as his partner for a closed training camp in Spain: Nodirbek AbdusattorovAccording to ChessBase Nepal, the Norwegian superstar discussed not only the sporting aspects of this collaboration but also the personal and psychological factors.

The Dangers of Online Gaming and Abdusattorov's Professional Status

Carlsen noted that the recent trend among chess players to play in casual online formats can diminish seriousness and foster bad habits. Consequently, the Norwegian grandmaster sought a strong sparring partner to rediscover deep analysis and positional competition under maximum pressure at the classic board.

Speaking about why he chose the young Uzbek prodigy, Carlsen mentioned that while the decision was somewhat spontaneous, it proved to be incredibly right on a human level: