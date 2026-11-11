Valery Nepomnyashchy, the renowned Russian expert and former head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, has made a sensational statement ahead of the high-stakes international friendly match taking place in Tashkent on November 12. According to the experienced coach, it is not Valery Karpin's team, but the hosts — the Uzbekistan national team — that are considered the clear favorites in the clash at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium.

Three key factors of favoritism: Nepomnyashchy's analysis

Valery Nepomnyashchy backed up his conclusion not with empty words, but with the clear realities of today:

"Firstly, Uzbekistan participated in the World Cup held in the summer and gained invaluable experience. Secondly, many Uzbek players are successfully playing in European leagues, including Russia's top division. Thirdly, the Russian national team could not come to Tashkent with its strongest squad. Therefore, in my opinion, the favorites in this match are the Uzbeks. The Russian players will have to exert a great deal of effort to put up a worthy resistance on Thursday evening."

Aspect / Indicator Uzbekistan National Team Russia National Team WC-2026 Experience Participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in history Banned from official competitions, only friendly matches European Legionnaires Husanov (Manchester City), Shomurodov, Fayzullayev Safonov (PSG), Miranchuk, Batrakov Squad Status Sardor Shomurodov has returned to the squad, the team is cohesive Golovin is injured, Sobolev and Glushenkov are absent Match Time Thursday, November 12 — 20:00 (Tashkent time) Pakhtakor Central Stadium Expert Conclusion Main favorite (Nepomnyashchy's admission) Must exert maximum effort for a worthy game

"The Russian football community is still living with old views, but the current Uzbekistan is a modern team that has breathed the air of the World Cup and possesses stars playing in strong leagues."

World Cup legacy: The "White Wolves" wrote history

Although Uzbekistan could not advance from a tough group in their 2026 World Cup debut (losing 1:3 to Colombia, 0:5 to Portugal, and 1:3 to DR Congo), the tournament brought global fame to the national team: