Unexpected admission from Nepomnyashchy: "The favorite in the Tashkent match is Uzbekistan, not Russia!"
Valery Nepomnyashchy, the renowned Russian expert and former head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, has made a sensational statement ahead of the high-stakes international friendly match taking place in Tashkent on November 12. According to the experienced coach, it is not Valery Karpin's team, but the hosts — the Uzbekistan national team — that are considered the clear favorites in the clash at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium.
Three key factors of favoritism: Nepomnyashchy's analysis
Valery Nepomnyashchy backed up his conclusion not with empty words, but with the clear realities of today:
"Firstly, Uzbekistan participated in the World Cup held in the summer and gained invaluable experience. Secondly, many Uzbek players are successfully playing in European leagues, including Russia's top division. Thirdly, the Russian national team could not come to Tashkent with its strongest squad. Therefore, in my opinion, the favorites in this match are the Uzbeks. The Russian players will have to exert a great deal of effort to put up a worthy resistance on Thursday evening."
Aspect / Indicator
Uzbekistan National Team
Russia National Team
WC-2026 Experience
Participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in history
Banned from official competitions, only friendly matches
European Legionnaires
Husanov (Manchester City), Shomurodov, Fayzullayev
Safonov (PSG), Miranchuk, Batrakov
Squad Status
Sardor Shomurodov has returned to the squad, the team is cohesive
Golovin is injured, Sobolev and Glushenkov are absent
Match Time
Thursday, November 12 — 20:00 (Tashkent time)
Pakhtakor Central Stadium
Expert Conclusion
Main favorite (Nepomnyashchy's admission)
Must exert maximum effort for a worthy game
"The Russian football community is still living with old views, but the current Uzbekistan is a modern team that has breathed the air of the World Cup and possesses stars playing in strong leagues."
World Cup legacy: The "White Wolves" wrote history
Although Uzbekistan could not advance from a tough group in their 2026 World Cup debut (losing 1:3 to Colombia, 0:5 to Portugal, and 1:3 to DR Congo), the tournament brought global fame to the national team:
Abbosbek Fayzullayev became the author of the first historic goal for Uzbekistan in World Cup history.
The masterpiece goal scored by Eldor Shomurodov against the Congo goal was recognized as one of the two most beautiful goals of the entire World Cup.
Abduqodir Husanov was included in the list of the fastest and most solid central defenders of the tournament.
The whistle that will blow at the Pakhtakor Stadium on November 12 at 20:00 will not only be a clash between the football of two countries but also a real testing ground for the new generation of Uzbek football to prove its changed status on the continent.
Do you also think that the Uzbekistan national team is the main favorite to win the match against Russia, or can the opponent surprise with unexpected tactics? Leave your score prediction in the comments!
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