Budapest Derby: Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeats Bibisara Assaubayeva with black pieces

The prestigious Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot 2026 super-tournament, featuring the world's strongest grandmasters, has kicked off in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. According to Sports.kz, the blitz stage, which served as the opening part of the competition, saw a highly anticipated central clash for Central Asian chess fans: a principled encounter between Uzbekistan team leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov and two-time world champion from Kazakhstan, Bibisara Assaubayeva. Victory in the 6th round and Swiss intensity The two talents met in the 6th round of the Swiss-system blitz competition and engaged in an uncompromising battle. Despite playing with the black pieces, 22-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattorov broke through his opponent's defensive lines with precise calculations to secure a beautiful victory.

The initial stage was quite difficult and unsuccessful for Assaubayeva. After nine rounds, the Kazakh chess queen managed to collect only 0.5 points, placing her at the very bottom of the tournament table in 24th place. Abdusattorov, following intense matches, took 19th place with 3.5 points. Rank / Chess player Team / Country Points Scored Blitz Stage Result 1. Magnus Carlsen Norway 7.0 points Sole leader and winner of the blitz tournament 2. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave France 6.5 points Second place (silver result) 3. Levon Aronian USA 6.0 points Third place (bronze position) 19. Nodirbek Abdusattorov Uzbekistan 3.5 points Won against Assaubayeva 24. Bibisara Assaubayeva Kazakhstan 0.5 points Finished in last place after 9 rounds "In such elite super-tournaments, every mistake is costly. Abdusattorov seized the initiative with the black pieces and proved his superiority in the Central Asian derby." Rapid and classical matches ahead As a reminder, this international super-tournament in Budapest will run from November 10 to November 20. The matches include three formats: blitz, rapid, and rapid-classical systems.