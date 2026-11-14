“Uzbekistan exposed Russia’s weak points”: Problems in Karpin’s team

Khomukha said that one could agree with this point, but emphasized that he does not know what plan the coaching staff is working under. At the same time, he raised an important question regarding the possibility of the Russian national team returning to international competitions.

However, a question was asked about why Karpin is still conducting various experiments.

Valery Karpin’s working style in the national team was also discussed in the interview. The journalist reminded that the coach has had the opportunity to work without the pressure of results for more than four years. Under these conditions, he could have formed a permanent squad and turned the players into a team that understands each other and plays consistently.

"I think it's related to the end of the first half of the season. The players are significantly tired; neither the emotion nor the strength is the same as before," said the former coach.

In his opinion, the players are physically exhausted, and the emotion and energy seen in previous games have significantly diminished.

After the match, Russian national team players admitted that there was not as much intensity on the pitch as expected. Khomukha explained this situation by the fact that the first part of the season is coming to an end.

Khomukha was particularly dissatisfied with the Russian national team's defensive line. He emphasized that the defenders did not act reliably in the match against Uzbekistan. Therefore, the victory on the scoreboard cannot hide all the team's shortcomings.

"First of all, it is gratifying that the team showed character, turned around a game that started poorly, and won. But it is also clear that there are enough problems," the expert said.

Dmitry Khomukha assessed the Russian national team's comeback from the brink of defeat against Uzbekistan positively. In his opinion, it is gratifying that the players showed character in a difficult situation. However, the team's weaknesses were also clearly evident during the match.

The former coach of the CSKA youth team spoke about this in an exclusive interview with the online publication "Euro-Football". His observations once again highlighted the questions lingering behind the Russian national team's comeback victory against Uzbekistan.

Although the Russian national team was trailing 0-2 against Uzbekistan, they eventually won 3-2. However, this result does not mean that everything is fine in Russian football. On the contrary, former coach Dmitry Khomukha expressed sharp criticism after the match regarding defensive flaws, Valery Karpin’s constant experiments, and the personal attitudes of some players who put their own interests above the team's.

Read also · 30 October Maksim Glushenkov refuses national team call-up: Will not play in the match against Uzbekistan

"By the time the Russian national team returns to international competitions, players like Komlichenko and Miranchuk will be well over thirty. How is it planned to use them then?" the expert asked.

Behind this thought lies another serious issue: the national team should not limit itself to today's games but should also form a squad and a system of play for the future.

Which aspect of the Russian national team did Khomukha assess positively?

The former coach was also asked when he last enjoyed the Russian national team's game. He recalled the period of official matches and said that friendly matches do not provide the full emotion inherent in football.

At the same time, Khomukha did not hide that he sees positive changes even in the recent friendly matches. In his opinion, a group of players capable of demonstrating combination football in the attack is being formed.

He particularly praised the mutual understanding between young and mid-career players when they take the field together. This could indicate that a certain foundation is emerging for the future of the Russian national team.

Why was Glushenkov not called up to the national team? Khomukha also considers the player himself to be at fault

The most intense part of the interview was devoted to the situation surrounding Maksim Glushenkov.

Previously, Valery Karpin stated that he was not satisfied with the player's attitude toward work and therefore did not call him up to the national team. The journalist emphasized that a coach should work with star players based on an individual approach, motivate them, and help them feel important to the team.

Khomukha, however, supported the coach's position on this matter.

"I am always on the coach's side — whether he is good or bad, it doesn't matter. If a player wants to defend the honor of the country, he must put aside all personal factors, such as his affairs at the club or the situation in the national team," he said.

In the expert's opinion, players are sometimes prone to blaming those around them instead of admitting their own mistakes. He emphasized that in such a situation, every player should also objectively evaluate their own actions.

"Everyone is to blame, only the players are ideal": the expert pointed to Glushenkov

The journalist reminded that the character of high-level players is not simple, which is why the coach needs to find a unique approach to working with them.

Khomukha said that the situation related to Glushenkov is not the first time such a problem has been observed. In his opinion, when it comes to a player's attitude in the national team, it is not right to discuss only the coach's working style.

Karpin’s tenure at "Dynamo" was also mentioned in the conversation. The journalist asked if the coach’s difficulties in building relationships with players might have also affected the results at the club.

Khomukha did not rule out that Karpin might not have found an approach that suits all players. However, he emphasized that the people around the players should also give them the right advice.

In his opinion, if your teammates are also dissatisfied with your actions, this should be taken as a serious signal.

"If your teammates express objections to you, that in itself is a serious sign. Then you need to think: am I doing everything right? This applies, first and foremost, to Glushenkov," said Khomukha.

"Personal desires must be put aside in the national team"

The journalist noted that Glushenkov is playing without problems at "Zenit" under Sergey Semak, drawing attention to the difference between the work processes at the club and the national team.

Khomukha explained that there is a big difference between these two systems. He emphasized that the national team coach has very little time to work with the players. The player must come to the team, fulfill his duty, and return to his club.

Therefore, a player should not constantly look for excuses by being dissatisfied with the coach, teammates, or other personal factors.

"If you are defending the honor of the country, you must also know how to turn a blind eye to some things you don't like," the former coach emphasized.

The game with Uzbekistan is not just a match that ended in victory for the Russian national team

It is evident from Dmitry Khomukha’s reflections that the Russian national team’s 3-2 victory over Uzbekistan has raised a number of questions even among its experts.

On one hand, the Russian players erased a two-goal deficit and demonstrated willpower and character. On the other hand, debates continue regarding defensive insecurity, player fatigue, constant changes in the squad, and internal team relationships.

For the Uzbekistan national team, this match was significant in another aspect: the opponent was forced to return to the game even after conceding two goals. But the final defeat also left open questions about why our national team could not maintain its 2-0 lead.

In football, victory does not always solve every problem. This is exactly what was observed in the case of the Russian national team: 3-2 on the scoreboard is a victory, but the post-match discussions will continue for a long time.