“Endless Love” star Melisa Asli Pamuk is expecting her second child

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“Endless Love” star Melisa Asli Pamuk is expecting her second child

Turkish actress Melisa Asli Pamuk, well-known to Uzbek audiences for the series “Endless Love” (Kara Sevda), has announced that she is expecting her second child. The actress's pregnancy was revealed after a video circulated on social media. This was reported by TheGirl magazine.

Melisa Asli Pamuk posted a video on her Instagram page from an event organized by the jewelry brand Chaumet in Abu Dhabi. In the video, the actress's pregnancy is clearly visible. Thus, it became known that another child will be born into her family.

As a reminder, Melisa Asli Pamuk and footballer Yusuf Yazici were married in May 2024. In the autumn of that same year, their first child, a son named Milan, was born.

This time, the actress's pregnancy came as a surprise to fans. This is because, until now, she had not shared any hints or information on social media about expecting a second child.

It has become known that due to expecting her second child, Melisa Asli Pamuk will not be starting work on any films or series in the near future. In an interview given in early July 2026, when asked about returning to her creative career, she emphasized that her family and child are her top priority at the moment.

A woman in white and a man in a gray suit standing together in front of a building at night.

“I cannot say anything definite for now. If a really good offer comes along, I might consider it. But right now, the most important thing for me is my son. I want to be by his side and watch every stage of his growth,” the actress had said.

Furthermore, in previous interviews, Melisa has repeatedly emphasized that motherhood brings her incomparable joy and pleasure. According to her, the difficulties associated with caring for a baby, including sleepless nights, go unnoticed compared to the happy moments spent with her child.

The actress has been living in two countries

For information, Melisa Asli Pamuk and her husband Yusuf Yazici currently live in two countries — Greece, where the club the footballer plays for is located, and the Netherlands.

The news of the actress becoming a mother for the second time has sparked great interest among her fans.

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Aziza Shukhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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