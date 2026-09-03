Dollar and euro fall in price: Central Bank of Russia announces new exchange rates

The Central Bank of Russia has set the official exchange rates of foreign currencies against the ruble for September 4. According to the new quotes, the dollar and the euro have fallen slightly, while the Chinese yuan has risen in price.

The largest change was recorded for the euro: its official rate decreased by 23.07 kopecks in a single day. While the dollar fell by 10.91 kopecks, the yuan rose by 0.26 kopecks. According to the Central Bank of Russia, the new exchange rates will take effect on September 4.

Main currency exchange rates for September 4

Currency Rate for September 4 Change US Dollar 86.8872 rubles −0.1091 rubles Euro 100.5980 rubles −0.2307 rubles Chinese Yuan 12.9191 rubles +0.0026 rubles

Thus, while the dollar and the euro strengthened slightly against the ruble, the official exchange rate of the yuan moved upward instead.

The dollar drops below the 87-ruble threshold

Starting September 4, the official exchange rate of the US dollar was set at 86.8872 rubles.

The previous rate was 86.9963 rubles. Consequently, the dollar dropped by 0.1091 rubles, or 10.91 kopecks. In percentage terms, the decrease amounted to approximately 0.13 percent.

With this, the official rate has once again dipped slightly below the 87-ruble mark.

The euro also loses value

The change for the euro was slightly larger than that of the dollar.

The Central Bank of Russia set 1 euro at 100.5980 rubles for September 4. The previous rate was 100.8287 rubles.

As a result, the euro fell by 0.2307 rubles, or 23.07 kopecks. This means a decrease of approximately 0.23 percent.

At the same time, the official euro rate still remains above 100 rubles.

The yuan, on the other hand, increased in price

Among the three main currencies, only the Chinese yuan recorded growth.

The Central Bank set the rate at 12.9191 rubles for 1 yuan. This is 0.0026 rubles higher than the previous figure of 12.9165 rubles.

The magnitude of the increase is very small, amounting to approximately 0.02 percent.

The exchange rates of Russian currencies also spark interest in Uzbekistan. In particular, Uzbekistanis working in Russia, families receiving remittances from there, and citizens involved in financial operations between the two countries closely monitor the dynamics of the ruble.

However, the official exchange rate set by the Central Bank of Russia does not represent the actual buying and selling rates at banks or exchange offices in Uzbekistan. The ruble exchange rate in Uzbekistan is formed based on separate market conditions and the official rates of its own Central Bank.

Main conclusion

The main trend in the exchange rates set by the Central Bank of Russia for September 4 is characterized by the decline of the dollar and the euro, and a slight increase in the price of the yuan.

Dollar — 86.8872 rubles, Euro — 100.5980 rubles, Yuan — 12.9191 rubles.

Now attention will turn to whether Russian currencies will maintain these levels on the next trading day or if new changes will occur.