Can aging be stopped? Enzyme that destroys the liver and heart discovered

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Can aging be stopped? Enzyme that destroys the liver and heart discovered

Biological aging affects all systems of the human body. Tissues gradually lose their ability to regenerate, cellular damage accumulates within them, and chronic inflammation develops. Recent experiments conducted by scientists have identified a specific protein that exacerbates age-related damage to the liver, kidneys, and heart.

Granzyme K enzyme and its hidden effect

Previously, experts believed that age-related changes in internal organs and the aging of the immune system were inextricably linked. As people age, immune cells begin to function less effectively, but at the same time, they release more substances that promote inflammation. One of them is the Granzyme K enzyme.

Biologists had previously known that its concentration increases significantly in elderly mice and humans, but its exact function remained unknown. The authors of the new scientific study demonstrated the specific function of the enzyme, distinguishing between the processes of immune system aging and tissue aging. The results were published in the prestigious Immunity journal.

Experimental stages and areas

Key findings and indicators

Experimental subject

Genetically modified mice lacking the Granzyme K protein and normal elderly mice

Immune system status

In both groups, the ability to fight infections and tumors was equally diminished

Internal organ status

Age-related fibrosis (scarring) was significantly reduced in mice lacking the protein

Organ function

Liver damage decreased, the heart maintained its normal thickness, and harmful proteins in the kidneys were reduced

Experimental results and medical significance

The researchers used genetically modified mice that lacked Granzyme K from birth. Measurements showed that there is a significant positive difference in the condition of the internal organs of elderly mice that do not have this protein. Scientists concluded that Granzyme K directly destroys internal organ tissues but does not have a direct effect on the age-related weakening of the immune system.

Thus, the researchers proved that organ aging and immune system weakening can be separated at a biological level. Granzyme K destroys tissues and causes them to harden.

Now, a clear target for medical study and intervention has emerged: if drugs that block the activity of this protein are created for adults, doctors could effectively protect the heart, kidneys, and liver from age-related degradation and fibrosis. However, additional and large-scale clinical trials are required to fully apply these results to humans.

Do you think scientists will be able to create such drugs to extend human life and stop aging in the future? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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