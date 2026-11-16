Woman removes headscarf and attempts to kiss Presnyakov at concert in Kazakhstan (video)

An unusual incident occurred during a concert by famous Russian singer Vladimir Presnyakov in Almaty, Kazakhstan. One of the female audience members climbed onto the stage and attempted to kiss the artist. This was reported by KrisPi | Kazakhstan.

In the video circulating on social media, a woman wearing a headscarf is initially seen dancing in front of the stage. She then approaches the singer, removes her headscarf, and tries to kiss Presnyakov. However, the singer steps back at the last moment, preventing the woman's attempt.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking discussions. While some users criticized the woman's behavior, others reacted with humor. Some also speculated that the incident might have been a staged performance, though there is currently no information to confirm this.