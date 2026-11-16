Ruslan Abdullayev to face Mexican boxer in his next fight in the USA

Talented Uzbek professional boxer Ruslan Abdullayev will test his strength against a Mexican opponent in his next bout. Our compatriot will step into the ring in the USA on the morning of November 21. Abdullayev, who remains undefeated in his professional career so far, will now attempt to bring his victory count to six. However, he faces an experienced Mexican boxer.

Details have emerged regarding the next fight of Ruslan Abdullayev, who is steadily establishing his place in Uzbek professional boxing. Our compatriot will participate in a professional boxing night to be held on November 21 in the city of Indio, California, USA.

The event will take place at the Fantasy Springs Casino complex. Abdullayev's opponent will be the Mexican Juan Mesa Angulo.

An opportunity for a sixth victory for Abdullayev

Ruslan Abdullayev has fought five times in the professional ring so far and has won all of them.

This result demonstrates a successful start to his professional career. Now, the Uzbek boxer aims to continue his winning streak and secure his sixth victory in the professional ring.

Of course, every new fight requires special preparation and focus, regardless of previous results. Therefore, the upcoming match will be an important test for Abdullayev as well.

The Mexican opponent has 12 fights on his record

Our compatriot's opponent, Juan Mesa Angulo, also has significant experience in professional boxing.

The Mexican boxer has fought 12 times so far, winning nine of them. He has suffered three defeats.

Boxer Fights Wins Losses Ruslan Abdullayev 5 5 0 Juan Mesa Angulo 12 9 3

Judging by the statistical indicators, Angulo has had more fights in the professional ring than Abdullayev. However, our compatriot is currently moving forward undefeated.

Attention now turns to the fight in Indio

The bout taking place on November 21 is considered another important milestone in Ruslan Abdullayev's professional career.

It is natural for fans to await our compatriot's performance in the USA with great interest. Because every victory not only improves the boxer's professional record but also serves to strengthen his position in the international arena.

Abdullayev has achieved five victories in five fights. Now he will step into the ring against a Mexican opponent for his sixth win. The question is one: can our compatriot continue his undefeated streak?