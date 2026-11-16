High-profile corruption scandal in Kazakhstan: National Security Committee chairman dismissed

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High-profile corruption scandal in Kazakhstan: National Security Committee chairman dismissed

In Kazakhstan, significant personnel changes have taken place following high-profile events involving law enforcement agencies and high-ranking officials. By a relevant decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yermek Sagimbayev was dismissed from his post as Chairman of the National Security Committee (NSC). By another decree of the head of state, Marat Irmenov was appointed as the new head of the special services.

Reasons for resignation and shortcomings in the corruption case

According to the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Aybek Smadiyarov, the dismissal of Yermek Sagimbayev was directly caused by errors and shortcomings committed by law enforcement agencies.

"In making the decision to dismiss Yermek Sagimbayev and relieve him of his duties, the head of state, of course, also took into account the arrest of figures involved in the corruption incident. In the President's opinion, shortcomings were allowed by the law enforcement agencies. In this regard, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov was also issued a reprimand," said Aybek Smadiyarov.

Changes in NSC leadership

Details and information

Dismissed from office

Yermek Sagimbayev (had been leading since January 2022)

New leader

Marat Irmenov (former deputy chairman)

Additional measures

Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov was issued a reprimand

Main reasons

Shortcomings and errors committed in high-level corruption cases

High-profile arrests and the new leader's tasks

The change in the committee's leadership occurred against the backdrop of a major corruption scandal that caused a great resonance in the country. In particular, it was reported on November 12 that the head of the Samruk-Kazyna fund, Nurlan Jakupov, and the head of the national railway company Qazaqstan Temir Zholy, Yelzhas Otinshiyev, were arrested on suspicion of corruption by the NSC.

At a special meeting held with the new leadership of the NSC, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the fundamental reform of the national security system, the strict protection of state interests in the economic sphere, and the strengthening of anti-corruption measures are priority tasks.

The new head of the committee, Marat Irmenov, had been serving as deputy chairman since October 2025. He graduated from the NSC Institute in 1996 and has been working in various responsible leadership positions within the special services system since 2000.

In your opinion, how positively will such decisive personnel changes and anti-corruption measures being implemented in Kazakhstan affect the country's economic stability? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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