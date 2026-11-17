UEFA Nations League group stage is coming to an end. In the central match held on Monday within the framework of the competition, the German national team hosted the Netherlands on their home turf and secured a major 5-0 victory over their opponent.

Group situation and the next stage

Following this result, both teams successfully concluded the group stage and advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. The Germans took first place in the group, while the Dutch advanced to the next stage as the second-place finishers.

After this match, the names of seven out of the eight quarter-finalists of the Nations League were officially confirmed. The following national teams will continue to compete in the next stage: