Nations League: What is the situation ahead of the quarter-final draw?
UEFA Nations League group stage is coming to an end. In the central match held on Monday within the framework of the competition, the German national team hosted the Netherlands on their home turf and secured a major 5-0 victory over their opponent.
Group situation and the next stage
Following this result, both teams successfully concluded the group stage and advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition. The Germans took first place in the group, while the Dutch advanced to the next stage as the second-place finishers.
After this match, the names of seven out of the eight quarter-finalists of the Nations League were officially confirmed. The following national teams will continue to compete in the next stage:
France (1st place)
Belgium (2nd place)
Germany (1st place)
Netherlands (2nd place)
England (1st place)
Spain (2nd place)
Portugal (exact position yet to be determined)
The battle for the final, eighth spot will take place between the Denmark and Norway national teams. These teams will hold their decisive encounter on Tuesday.
Draw and match schedule
The draw ceremony for the Nations League quarter-final stage will take place on November 20. According to the draw rules:
Teams that finished first in their groups will play against the runners-up.
Teams that emerged from the same group will not face each other in the quarter-finals.
The first quarter-final matches are scheduled to be held from March 25–27. The return legs are set for March 28–30.
In your opinion, which teams will face each other in the quarter-finals and who will advance to the semi-finals? Leave your predictions in the comments!
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