Today, November 17, the Uzbekistan national football team will face Saudi Arabia in an international friendly match. The game, which will take place in Doha, the capital of Qatar, is expected to be an important test for the fans. There is also an opportunity to watch the match live on television.

What time is the Uzbekistan vs. Saudi Arabia match?

The match between the two national teams will begin on November 17 at 20:30 Tashkent time.

In Uzbekistan, football fans can watch the match live on the Futbol TV channel.

Who is higher in the FIFA rankings?

The opponents in this match hold positions close to each other in the international rankings.

Uzbekistan — 61st place in the FIFA rankings;

Saudi Arabia — 54th place.

Thus, the Saudis are seven places higher in the rankings. However, the result on the pitch is not determined by rankings alone. For the Uzbekistan national team, this match is an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities and test their preparation ahead of upcoming competitions.

Now, the attention of the fans is focused on Doha. What result will the Uzbekistan national team record against Saudi Arabia?