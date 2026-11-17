Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni gave a humorous yet intriguing response to a question about Lionel Messi's future. While discussing the possibility of seeing the legendary footballer on the coaching staff for the 2030 World Cup, the specialist emphasized that he could still play on the pitch for several more years. "I think he will keep playing even after 2030" Scaloni was asked if Messi might join the Argentina national team's coaching staff in the future. The coach provided an unexpected answer. "Will Messi be on the coaching staff in 2030? I think he will continue playing football even after 2030. But since Walter Samuel is leaving, we would gladly welcome Messi at any time," Scaloni said with a laugh.

These remarks came against the backdrop of changes in Argentina's coaching staff. Walter Samuel is set to leave the team to begin an independent coaching career, and Scaloni joked that Messi could take his place. Messi has said goodbye to the national team, but not to football As a reminder, 39-year-old Lionel Messi played his final match for the Argentina national team on October 7, 2026. In the match against Benin, the Argentinians won 3-0, with Messi scoring one goal and providing two assists. He concluded his national team career with 208 appearances and 126 goals. Both figures are records in the history of the Argentina national team. Scaloni has extended his contract until 2030 Scaloni, who achieved a historic victory with the Argentina national team at the 2022 World Cup, recently extended his contract with the federation until 2030.