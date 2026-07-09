An unexpected fact about taxi drivers: Harvard study surprises

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An unexpected fact about taxi drivers: Harvard study surprises

Harvard University scientists analyzed a massive volume of data regarding the employment and causes of death of millions of Americans, comparing nearly 400 different professions. The results of the study revealed an unexpected conclusion: taxi and ambulance drivers were identified as having the lowest incidence of deaths associated with Alzheimer's disease. Interestingly, this result was not observed among bus drivers.

Scientists hypothesize that the primary reason for this is the constant need for navigation and the use of spatial thinking throughout the day. Taxi and ambulance drivers search for new addresses daily, memorize streets, determine the most efficient routes, and account for unexpected obstacles such as traffic jams, road work, or accidents. Bus drivers, by contrast, primarily travel along fixed routes.

Cars, a tram, and traffic lights moving on a city street.

This conclusion aligns with previous research findings regarding the famous The Knowledge exam taken by London taxi drivers. UCL experts determined that drivers who prepared for this test by deeply studying the city map developed a larger hippocampus — the part of the brain responsible for memory and navigation. This is the exact area that is affected first in Alzheimer's disease.

Professor Hugo Spiers, a cognitive neuroscientist and head of the Taxi Brains project at UCL, notes that the ability to orient oneself spatially is one of the key functions that begins to deteriorate in the early stages of dementia. He believes that regular navigation can "train" the hippocampus just as physical exercise strengthens muscles, potentially building a cognitive reserve against the disease.

At the same time, the study's authors highlighted an important nuance. In some cases, taxi and ambulance drivers may die earlier than people in other professions. Since Alzheimer's is primarily a disease that develops in old age, the scientists re-analyzed the data while accounting for the age factor. As a result, it was confirmed that the risk of dementia is indeed significantly lower among these drivers.

A yellow taxi with an orange sign on top parked next to a building.

Experts are drawing attention to another important factor. The study was primarily based on data from before GPS navigators became widespread. Today, most drivers rely on navigation software, which leads to the brain performing the task of finding one's way independently much less frequently.

Professor Hugo Spiers believes that everyone can regularly exercise their spatial thinking to maintain brain health. To do this, it is recommended to occasionally forgo GPS, try to find the way independently, take walks in nature, and stay physically active.

Scientists emphasize that one does not necessarily have to be a taxi driver to protect against Alzheimer's disease. However, turning off the navigator from time to time and giving the brain the opportunity to find a route independently is considered one of the simplest and scientifically grounded beneficial habits.

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