X updates its algorithms: The platform will now be less of a “battlefield”

The social network X (formerly Twitter), owned by Elon Musk, has made significant changes to its algorithms to improve the quality of user interaction and reduce the aggressive environment on the platform. The system now prioritizes posts and comments left by users' mutuals. This was announced by the company's head of product, Nikita Bier, according to Techcrunch.com. reports.

Nikita Bier noted that previously, the algorithms did not account for these important connections, causing comments from users' close acquaintances to be buried. This turned the comment section into a “battlefield” where strangers argued with each other. Following the update, users will see opinions from people they know and interact with first.

Community and interest hubs

This seemingly minor “tweak” is expected to fundamentally change the platform's overall atmosphere. According to Bier, the new algorithm will help form groups and communities around users' interests. This was one of the features long requested by many users. X is intended to become a space for genuine communication rather than just a digital void where various voices shout.

Recently, X has been introducing a series of innovations aimed at supporting content creators. For instance, earlier this year, the company changed its payment system to incentivize original material over content copied from other pages. Additionally, a new video editor that allows for editing videos directly on the platform was recently launched.

Competition and the influence of Threads

This move by X comes at a time of intensifying competition with Meta's Threads platform. Threads recently announced that its monthly active user count has reached 500 million and introduced the “Your Algo” feature, which allows users to personally control their feeds.

These changes may also be noticeable for users in Uzbekistan. Given that local discussions often involve insults and misunderstandings, the algorithm's emphasis on content from friends and acquaintances will help regulate the culture of communication on the social network, at least to some extent. X is now becoming not only a source of news but also a more comfortable space for interacting with like-minded people.