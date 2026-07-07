Not chasing money: 7 thoughts that lead to wealth...

Why do some people feel a constant shortage of money despite working for years, while others notice opportunities much faster? In the teachings of Florence Scovel Shinn, this situation is explained by a person's internal dialogue, their attitude toward money, and a "scarcity mindset."

It is important to understand these ideas not as a miraculous formula for getting rich, but as a way to change your mindset, see opportunities, and make financial decisions more calmly.

Why is the thought "I need money" dangerous?

If a person constantly thinks "I don't have enough money," their focus remains on the problem rather than on opportunities.

Such internal dialogue can:

increase anxiety;

lead to impulsive decisions;

prevent you from noticing new offers;

create a state of chasing money instead of managing it.

Therefore, it is recommended to replace the phrase "I need money" with a specific, action-oriented thought such as "I am seeing new ways to increase my income."

Hunting mode vs. Receiving mode

A person in "hunting mode" is always anxious: they try to make money quickly, avoid losing anything, and cling to every offer.

"Receiving mode" does not mean waiting around without doing anything. It means acting while maintaining composure, understanding your own value, and being ready to accept a worthy opportunity when it arises.

The difference is simple:

Hunting mode: "I must make money by any means necessary."

Receiving mode: "I create value and am ready to see worthy opportunities."

7 thoughts that change your attitude toward money

Based on the ideas of Florence Scovel Shinn, the following mindset shifts can have a positive impact on your financial life.

1. Moving from scarcity to opportunity

Instead of thinking "there is no money," look for specific ways to increase your income.

2. Seeing money as a tool, not a goal

It is not the money itself that is important, but the needs it solves and the value it creates.

3. Acting with a plan, not with fear

Tracking income, expenses, debts, and savings reduces anxiety.

4. Valuing your own work

Asking for fair payment for a service or product is also part of financial thinking.

5. Not rejecting small opportunities

Big results sometimes start with a simple introduction, a new skill, or a small order.

6. Changing negative phrases about money

Instead of "I will never have money," saying "I am learning to manage money" is much more beneficial.

7. Not tying happiness solely to money

Constant dissatisfaction forces a person to focus more on shortcomings than on new opportunities.

Simple habits to practice morning and evening

You don't need complex rituals to orient your mind toward abundance. The following practical habits are sufficient:

In the morning, you can write down three goals, set one specific action to be taken that day for income or professional growth, and express gratitude for existing opportunities.

In the evening, it is useful to review the day's expenses, note the small results achieved, and set the most important financial task for the next day.

These habits are not about "summoning money from the Universe," but a way to organize your focus and make conscious decisions.

Where does unexpected money come from?

When a person changes their way of thinking and acting, they may begin to notice opportunities they previously ignored.

For example, the repayment of an old debt, a job offer, a new client, a bonus, or a profitable partnership can appear as "unexpected money." In reality, such results are often the fruit of relationships, preparation, and timely action.

Is positive thinking alone enough?

No. Positive thinking does not work without action.

To improve your financial situation, along with your mindset, it is necessary to:

manage a budget;

reduce debts based on a plan;

learn new skills;

look for additional sources of income;

avoid suspicious "get rich quick" promises.

The most useful part of Florence Scovel Shinn's idea is this: when a person stops being constantly anxious and feels worthy of opportunities, their actions change as well.

Money does not appear out of thin air like a magnet. But a calm mind, a clear plan, and consistent action can significantly shorten the path that leads to it.

After finishing the article, go to the comments section and write with full confidence:

Receiving mode activated! Unexpected money is looking for me!

These are not just words - this is triggering a mental mechanism. You were born to flourish. And this article helps you remember that!