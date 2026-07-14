What GPU is needed for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced? Test results

·32·Technology
What GPU is needed for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced? Test results

The recently released Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has captured the attention of many gamers with its graphical capabilities and system requirements. Experts at TechPowerUp tested 35 different types of GPUs to examine the technical state of this project. It turns out that while the game is not as demanding as the heaviest Unreal Engine 5 projects, it requires modern and powerful hardware to achieve a stable frame rate. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the test results, to get 60 frames per second (FPS) at Full HD (1080p) resolution with maximum graphics settings, users will need GPUs at the level of NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti or the new generation RTX 5060. This shows that the game creates a significant load even for mid-range computers. It is worth noting that all tests were conducted without image upscaling technologies.

High-quality image and Radeon superiority

When increasing the quality to 1440p, the requirements increase even further. To have a stable 60 FPS in this mode, at least an RTX 5070 GPU is required. Interestingly, AMD Radeon cards demonstrated high efficiency in this game. For example, the RX 9070 XT model almost matched the RTX 5080 at 1440p resolution, whereas it was expected to compete with the RTX 5070 Ti.

When it comes to the highest 4K resolution, only a few flagships on the market can handle the task. Experts report that at this level, almost no card other than the RTX 5090, RTX 4090, and RTX 5080 can keep the frame rate above 60. This confirms how visually rich and resource-hungry the game is.

Ray Tracing and technologies

When Ray Tracing technology is enabled, performance drops sharply. Even the most powerful RTX 5090 GPU showed a result of only around 65 FPS at 4K resolution with Ray Tracing. This situation indicates how complex the game's visual effects are.

Nevertheless, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced supports all the advanced achievements of the modern market. The game includes image scaling and frame generation technologies from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. This allows owners of slightly weaker systems to enjoy the game by optimizing settings. TechPowerUp analysts rated the game's overall visual appearance highly.

Assassin's CreedGPUNVIDIARadeonTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uber Strategy: Why the company does not want to become an "everything app"Uber Strategy: Why the company does not want to become an "everything app"Today, 05:51PixVerse startup raises $439 million and achieves unicorn statusPixVerse startup raises $439 million and achieves unicorn statusToday, 05:22X updates its algorithms: The platform will now be less of a “battlefield”X updates its algorithms: The platform will now be less of a “battlefield”Today, 04:54A New Giant in the World of AI: Nous Research Valued at $1.5 BillionA New Giant in the World of AI: Nous Research Valued at $1.5 BillionToday, 04:52Tesla and Samsung Partnership: New AI5 Chips Ready to Compete with NVIDIATesla and Samsung Partnership: New AI5 Chips Ready to Compete with NVIDIAToday, 03:51Lenovo introduces the compact and powerful ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 6 mini PCLenovo introduces the compact and powerful ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 6 mini PCToday, 03:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures