Uber Strategy: Why the company does not want to become an "everything app"

·26·Technology
Uber Strategy: Why the company does not want to become an "everything app"

The world-renowned tech giant Uber continues to expand its scope, but the company's leadership does not aim to follow the path of "super-apps" like Asia's Grab. In an interview with TechCrunch, Uber's Chief Product Officer Sachin Kansal revealed the company's new directions, including plans for hotel booking and autonomous vehicles. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Over the past year, Uber users have gained the ability to not only call a taxi or order food within the app, but also book hotels via the Expedia platform, rent boats in Europe, and use specialized courier services. Kansal emphasizes that the travel segment is becoming the third key pillar for Uber. According to statistics, 1.5 billion annual trips on the platform take place outside the user's home city.

Financial services and news for drivers

Uber is working on creating a financial ecosystem not only for consumers but also for drivers and couriers. Currently, debit cards called Uber Pro have been introduced, allowing service providers to manage their earnings instantly. The company is also offering drivers digital tasks such as data labeling as an additional source of income.

Nevertheless, Uber does not intend to fully take on traditional banking services. For example, regarding the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) system, the company prefers to work with industry partners rather than creating its own product. According to Sachin Kansal, Uber does not strive to be "everything for everyone," but focuses on the quality of services that complement its core business.

Robotaxis and the AV Labs project

One of the company's most interesting and mysterious projects is the AV Labs division, established six months ago. This unit manages a fleet of vehicles equipped with special sensors. The primary task of these vehicles is not passenger transport, but collecting massive amounts of data for autonomous driving technologies.

This initiative is of strategic importance for Uber. Although the company partners with leaders in the autonomous transport sector like Waymo, having its own database allows it to maintain an independent position in the market. In the future, these systems, improved by AI, are expected to bring service quality to a new level for both drivers and passengers.

Development trends similar to platforms like Uber are also being observed in the Uzbekistan market. As local aggregators are gradually integrating with delivery and other services, Uber's experience demonstrates the direction of global technological transformation.

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