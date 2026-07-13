Why does chasing desires tire us out? The "secret" lies elsewhere

·21·For Life
Why does chasing desires tire us out? The "secret" lies elsewhere

Sometimes a person thinks that money, success, relationships, or recognition are the greatest goals in their life. But in reality, they are often not seeking the thing itself, but the inner state they believe that thing will bring: peace, love, freedom, security, and joy.

What do we really want: the result or the feeling?

Many people think, "If I make more money, I will be at peace," "If my relationship is good, I will feel loved," or "If I achieve success, my self-worth will increase."

But there is an important question here: do we really want the money, status, or recognition? Or are we seeking the inner state we believe will arise through them?

In most cases, a person's deepest desire is hidden not in the external result, but in an internal feeling.

Why does clinging tightly to a desire cause exhaustion?

Clinging to something with excessive need puts a person under internal pressure. They stop waiting for the result and start becoming dependent on it.

In this state, every delay turns into anxiety, every obstacle into despair, and every uncertainty into internal tension.

The more tightly a desire is held, the heavier a burden it can become.

That is why sometimes, instead of getting closer to their goal, a person gets stuck in the anxieties surrounding that very goal. Yes, the brain says, "I am making a plan," but the nervous system signals, "We are in emergency mode."

Not postponing peace

This is where the most interesting point begins: a person can learn to feel the inner state they are seeking not only after reaching the goal, but right now in the present moment.

This does not mean giving up on goals. On the contrary, it means moving toward the goal without internal tension.

For example:

External desire

The state actually being sought

Money

security and freedom

Relationship

love and acceptance

Success

worth and confidence

Recognition

visibility and acknowledgment

A new life

inner lightness

If a person learns to feel these states now, their attitude toward life begins to change as well.

When resistance decreases, the path opens

Internal resistance often stems from the belief that "if this doesn't happen, I cannot be happy." This thought makes a person dependent on the result.

But when a person begins to feel more complete, calm, and free in the present moment, their attitude toward the result also changes. They no longer pursue the goal with fear, but with calm strength.

The paradox is that when the desperate need for a specific result decreases, a person begins to act much more clearly, lightly, and consistently to achieve it.

Letting go of a desire is not giving up

Many people interpret "letting go" as giving up on a goal. In reality, it is continuing to take action without being attached to the result.

The desire is there. The plan is there. The action is there. But the internal tension, excessive fear, and the dependency of "only if this happens will things be good" are gone.

This state does not make a person weak; on the contrary, it makes them much freer and more stable.

The greatest change begins from within

Money, relationships, success, and recognition can play an important role in a person's life. But before chasing after them, one must realize what they truly want to feel.

Because sometimes, throughout our entire lives, we are not searching for the thing itself, but for the inner peace that the thing seemed to promise.

The question is: what feeling are you actually seeking behind the goal you are currently chasing?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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