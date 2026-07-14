PixVerse startup raises $439 million and achieves unicorn status

·28·Technology
PixVerse startup raises $439 million and achieves unicorn status

A new leader is emerging in the AI-powered video generation market. Singapore-founded startup PixVerse has successfully closed its Series C funding round, announcing a total of $439 million raised. According to TechCrunch, the company's market valuation has exceeded $2 billion following this financial inflow, officially granting it "unicorn" status (a startup valued at over $1 billion). This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

PixVerse was founded in 2023 by Wang Changhu and Jaden Xie. It is worth noting that Wang Changhu previously worked in computer vision at ByteDance and played a key role in developing visual understanding technologies for the TikTok platform. This experience now serves as the foundation for the accuracy and quality of PixVerse models.

The investment round included major global technology giants and venture capital firms, such as Alibaba, Lollapalooza Capital, Ivy Capital, and Mirae Asset. The raised funds will be directed toward the company's global expansion and strengthening research into AI-based "world models."

Various models for professional and consumer use

To solidify its market position, PixVerse offers users models in three distinct categories:

  • V-Series: A video model designed for general consumers and developers integrating via API.
  • C-Series: A high-quality model providing workflows for the professional film industry and commercial advertising.
  • R-Series: Specialized world models designed for the gaming industry and the creation of virtual worlds.
According to company representatives, their tool can generate 4K resolution videos enriched with audio. Currently, the platform has over 150 million registered users, with nearly 15 million people actively using the service each month. The startup also offers a competitive pricing model: one minute of image-to-video generation costs approximately $4.80.

Discussing market competition, PixVerse co-founder Jaden Xie noted that OpenAI has temporarily paused its Sora project, and giants like Meta and Tencent have yet to deliver high-quality video models. He believes that only a few companies currently meet market quality standards, and PixVerse is among them.

The startup's primary advantage is said to be not the size of its database, but its labeling methodology. The visual analysis technologies used at TikTok are proving effective here as well. This allows the AI to understand every element in a video more precisely and deliver results that better match user prompts.

In the future, PixVerse aims to become an essential tool not only for entertainment content creators but also for the marketing, education, and corporate sectors. For creators and video content producers, the development of such platforms provides an opportunity to produce high-quality visual products faster and more affordably.

PixVerseArtificial IntelligenceStartupAlibabaTechnology
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