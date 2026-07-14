World Cup semi-finals: Lionel Messi and Argentina face England

·45·Sport
World Cup semi-finals: Lionel Messi and Argentina face England

The World Cup has reached its decisive stage — the semi-finals. The tournament has narrowed down to the four strongest national teams, and fans are now set to witness some of the biggest rivalries in world football. The fact that the top four teams in the FIFA rankings reached the semi-finals leaves no room for surprises, but it is a guarantee of top-tier football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the first semi-final pairing, Spain will face France. This match can be called the most perfect rivalry in the game today. According to Goal.com analysts, the French national team has become an unstoppable attacking force at the moment. Spain, on the other hand, stands out for its defensive solidity and ability to keep clean sheets.

France vs Spain: Attack vs Defense

Experts predict France as the favorites. While Tom Hindle predicts a 2-1 victory for the French, Alex Labidou offers a sharper take, suggesting that Spain, led by Lamine Yamal, could suffer a heavy 0-3 or 0-4 defeat. France's experience and star-studded squad bring them closer to the final.

The second semi-final will be a true classic: England will test their strength against Argentina. The relationship between these two teams is historically complex and tense. Although neither team has fully demonstrated their full potential during the tournament, they have reached this stage through individual brilliance.

Lionel Messi and England's fateful opportunity

The England national team leaves the impression of a "team of destiny" this time. Experts believe that although problems in England's full-back positions are visible, their mental preparation and team unity could secure a spot in the final. However, the Lionel Messi factor is capable of ruining any plans.

The Argentina national team finds a way out of difficult situations every time. Ryan Tolmich notes that Lionel Messi and his teammates could stop England through experience and game control. This match is expected to be a battle not just of tactics, but of will and character.

Ahead of the semi-finals, experts are focusing on the following key aspects:

  • France's unstoppable attacking line;
  • The solidity of Spain's defense;
  • Lionel Messi's skill in decisive moments;
  • England's physical and mental endurance.
At the end of these games, we will know the two finalists who will compete for the most prestigious trophy in the football world. These matches are also of great interest to football fans in Uzbekistan, as all four teams have their own supporters and die-hard fans in our country.

World CupArgentinaEnglandLionel MessiFrance
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