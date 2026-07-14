A New Giant in the World of AI: Nous Research Valued at $1.5 Billion

Nous Research, a startup known for its open-source solutions in the field of AI technology, is on the verge of closing a new investment round. The company's market valuation is expected to reach $1.5 billion as part of this deal. This figure demonstrates how quickly the young company has secured a significant position in the global technology market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to reports, the new funding round is being led by Robot Ventures. USV and several other major investors are also actively participating in the process. Nous Research plans to raise at least $75 million. Notably, this news comes just three months after the company announced its $50 million Series A investment round.

Hermes Agent and its technological advantage

The most popular product from Nous Research is an AI agent called Hermes . Like its competitor OpenClaw, it can run locally on a user's computer, but Hermes has several unique advantages. Specifically, it comes with a ready-made set of "skills": it has the ability to conduct internet searches, write programming code, and analyze images.

Another important aspect of the Hermes agent is its ability to automatically learn and develop new skills during interaction with the user. Users can automate various tasks using this agent and communicate with it through platforms like Telegram and Discord. Such tools have become very popular among developers because they allow for remote and continuous control of AI.

Open Source and community recognition

According to ixbt.com, Nous Research is working not only on software but also on a decentralized network that provides computing power. Language models specialized in mathematical calculations and coding developed by the company have already attracted the attention of industry experts. The fact that the Hermes project has gathered over 214,000 "stars" and has been forked 40,000 times on the GitHub platform demonstrates its influence in the community.

The company offers its products not only on personal computers but also through cloud systems. Users can utilize a ready-made cloud version without complex configurations, with subscription plans ranging from $20 to $200 per month. The newly raised capital will be directed toward expanding the Hermes product line and further refining the business model.

Nous Research was founded in 2023 by Jeffrey Quesnelle, Karan Malhotra, Ryan Teknium, and Shivani Mitra. In a short time, the company has managed to gain the trust of influential investors such as Paradigm and OSS Capital. For technology enthusiasts and developers, such open-source projects create convenient opportunities for learning and applying AI in practice.