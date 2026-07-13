AMD Graphics Cards Reach NVIDIA and Intel Arc Levels: A Revolution in Frame Generation

Competition in the GPU market is reaching a new level. It has been revealed that AMD is working on a multi-frame generation feature for its Radeon graphics cards. This technology will significantly increase image smoothness in games and allow the company to catch up with its main competitors, NVIDIA and Intel. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Information about the new feature appeared in the RivaTuner software. According to the ixbt.com publication, this software identified settings within AMD drivers that allow for a significant increase in the frame generation coefficient. This means that users will be able to adjust the frame multiplication factor up to 8x (x8) in the future.

Currently, AMD graphics cards only support standard x2 frame generation. In this regard, the company was lagging behind NVIDIA and even Intel Arc technologies. The introduction of the new technology will help make gameplay smoother and higher quality by increasing the frame rate (FPS) several times over using AI.

PlayStation experience and next-generation graphics cards

Interestingly, Sony had previously hinted at the emergence of such a feature. It is known that PlayStation consoles rely on AMD GPUs. This experience from the console world is now expected to transition to Radeon cards designed for PCs. This will further narrow the technological gap between consoles and PCs.

According to experts, this multi-frame generation feature could be made available to users in the near future. However, it is highly likely that only owners of the new generation — Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards — will be able to fully utilize this capability. For older models, this feature may be provided in a limited form or not included at all.

This news is very important for gamers and IT professionals in Uzbekistan, as AMD graphics cards are quite popular in the local market due to their price-to-performance ratio. If the company can provide a worthy response to NVIDIA RTX series DLSS 3.0 technology through software, it will further increase the demand for Radeon cards.

In conclusion, AMD aims to take frame generation technology to a new peak. If the x8 coefficient proves effective in practice, it will be possible to play the most demanding games in high quality even on mid-range computers. This could completely change the balance of power in the GPU market.