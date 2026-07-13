Gary Lineker: Jude Bellingham could become the greatest player in England's history

Former England striker and renowned pundit Gary Lineker has made a bold claim about Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. He stated that if the 23-year-old continues at his current pace, he could easily become the greatest player in the country's history. This was reported by Goal.com. reports .

Jude Bellingham is in the spotlight due to his outstanding performances at the 2026 World Cup. He is currently joint-top of the tournament's scoring charts with Harry Kane, having netted six goals. His decisive goals in the knockout stages have particularly highlighted the young star's immense character.

Historical results and records

After scoring a brace against Mexico in the Round of 16, Bellingham found the net twice again in the match against Norway. In doing so, he equaled Diego Maradona's 1986 record, becoming the first player to score a brace in two consecutive knockout games at a single World Cup. The fact that 9 of his 12 international goals have come in major tournaments demonstrates his ability to perform under pressure.

"I dare say that Jude Bellingham has every chance to become the greatest player in English history. It's a huge claim, but the level of his performance and leadership qualities point to it," Lineker said on 'The Rest is Football' podcast.

Lineker believes that while English football has seen many legends, players who combine such technique and leadership as Bellingham are rare. He placed the young midfielder alongside greats like 1966 hero Bobby Charlton and current captain Harry Kane.

For context, Jude Bellingham made his debut for the England national team in 2020 against Ireland. Since then, he has made 54 appearances and played a vital role in helping his team reach the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. He is currently considered one of the most valuable assets in not just English, but world football.