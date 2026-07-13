A New Era in Mexican Football: 5 Key Tasks Facing Rafael Márquez

As Mexican national team legend Rafael Márquez takes the helm, he faces the responsibility of not only managing the squad but reforming the entire football system. Having made history as the first Mexican to win the Champions League with Barcelona, Márquez is now expected to apply his wealth of experience from the coaching bench. This appointment is not just another change for Mexican football, but a strategic step ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Márquez's coaching career began as an assistant under Javier Aguirre, which served as a great school for him. According to Goal.com's analysis, the new head coach's main advantage lies in his reliance on the traditions of the Barcelona academy, La Masía, and his deep understanding of modern football philosophy. His task is to lead the team, which is recovering from the 2022 failure, to new heights.

Squad reforms and young talents

One of the most important issues for the new coach is determining the role of young stars like Gilberto Mora in the team's scheme. Also, firm decisions must be made regarding the future of experienced players like Edson Álvarez. Márquez must control not only tactics but also the atmosphere in the locker room. His calm and cautious character, as noted by Javier Aguirre, could bring stability to the team.

In the history of Mexican football, legends like Hugo Sánchez have also managed the national team, but their tenure did not yield the expected results. Although Sánchez finished third in the 2007 Copa América, he was later dismissed due to failure in the Olympic qualifiers. Márquez, learning from such mistakes, prefers a systematic approach.

Preparation for the World Cup

The biggest test facing Márquez is that there is no time to start from scratch. He has studied a pool of about 60 players and has a clear plan for shaping the team's style of play. The knowledge he gained at the Barcelona school is expected to help the Mexican national team play an attacking game based on ball possession.

Experts explain the appointment of Rafael Márquez with the following factors:

Strengthening discipline in the team and integrating youth;

Revisiting the role of leaders like Edson Álvarez;

Controlling the emotions typical of Mexican football and introducing a professional approach;

Recording consistent results in World Cup qualifiers.

In conclusion, it can be said that Rafael Márquez's success depends not only on his tactical decisions but also on how he connects with the Mexican football community. He will try not to repeat the mistakes of his predecessors and adapt the Barcelona philosophy to Mexican soil. This, in turn, could open the door to new victories for El Tri.