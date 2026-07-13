Why did Erling Haaland fail to perform as expected against England?

Norway's elimination from the World Cup quarter-finals after a defeat to England came as a surprise to many. In particular, the team's star Erling Haaland performed well below his usual standards and was substituted in extra time, sparking significant debate. It turns out that health issues were the main reason for the striker's lackluster performance, according to reports Goal.com.

The Manchester City star failed to show his usual dominance in the Miami clash. Before the match, everyone was anticipating a showdown between Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian forward was barely visible on the pitch. According to Goal.com, a viral illness spreading through the Norway camp severely impacted Haaland's physical condition. He was unable to display his explosive speed and mobility during the game.

Health issues and insider information

Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino revealed insider information about Haaland's condition in an interview with talkSPORT. According to him, reports emerged during the break that the striker was feeling unwell. Cascarino noted that Erling Haaland suffered from the same illness as England's Declan Rice, which drained his energy levels.

Statistical data also confirms that Haaland struggled. He found it difficult to battle against defenders like John Stones and Marc Guehi. While Norway was leading 1-0, even though Alexander Sorloth did not provide a favorable pass, experts pointed to Haaland's low overall mobility. His lack of usual aggression on the pitch indicated he was exhausted.

Coach's decision and tournament conclusion

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken explained his decision to substitute his star player after the game. According to the coach, Haaland was completely physically drained and should have been replaced even 10 minutes earlier. Solbakken emphasized that the striker had given his all throughout the tournament and that a leg injury in the second half further complicated the situation.

Nevertheless, it can be said that Erling Haaland had a high-level World Cup. He managed to score 7 goals in five matches and became the player who contributed most to his team reaching the quarter-finals. Despite the defeat, the Norwegian striker remained one of the brightest stars of the tournament.

Although this defeat is painful for Norway, the team's young and promising squad showed they are capable of great victories in the future. Haaland will now return to his club, Manchester City, to undergo recovery. His health and physical condition are also crucial for the club's goals in the upcoming season.