Michael Olise requests meeting with Bayern Munich board amid Real Madrid interest

Bayern Munich and France star Michael Olise is demanding an urgent meeting with the club's board to clarify his future. Following his brilliant performance at the 2026 World Cup, the player's transfer value has skyrocketed, once again drawing the attention of European giants, particularly Real Madrid. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Olise moved to Munich from Crystal Palace in 2024 for 55 million euros. Now a World Cup semi-finalist with France, the forward has become one of the team's most vital figures, providing six assists during the tournament. According to El Debate, the player wants a face-to-face meeting with Bayern president Herbert Hainer as soon as the tournament concludes.

Real Madrid stars in 'agent' roles

Interestingly, a real 'campaign' has begun in the France camp for Michael Olise. Real Madrid players Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, along with Ibrahima Konate, are trying to persuade their teammate to move to Madrid. The chemistry between Mbappe and Olise on the pitch, in particular, strengthens the possibility of them playing together at club level.

According to Goal.com, this internal pressure and friendly advice are influencing Olise's decision. It is said that the player is interested in the Spanish La Liga and the Santiago Bernabeu project. However, for this transfer to materialize, Real Madrid will have to overcome significant financial hurdles.

Price and salary issues

Currently, Michael Olise's market value is estimated at around 200 million euros. His current contract with Bayern runs for another three years. The German club is not known for letting its stars go easily. On the contrary, they plan to build a squad capable of winning the Champions League around key performers like Olise.

At the same time, it is reported that the player's current net salary of 8 million euros no longer matches his new global status. Bayern's management is preparing to offer a new contract with an annual salary of 14 million euros to ease the situation and ward off other suitors.

In conclusion, Michael Olise's future depends not only on his personal wishes but also on Bayern's financial offer and Real Madrid's determination. If the Munich side wants to keep their leader, they must not only increase his salary but also prove that he is the centerpiece of their sporting project.