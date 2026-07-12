Intel Nova Lake-S processors to feature record-breaking graphics performance

·50·Technology
Intel Nova Lake-S processors to feature record-breaking graphics performance

Intel is preparing a revolutionary change for its next-generation Nova Lake-S desktop processors. The integrated graphics cores (iGPU) in the new chips will be so powerful that they can easily compete with many mid-range discrete graphics cards. This allows computer users to achieve high performance without purchasing an additional graphics card. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information from a reputable insider under the pseudonym Jaykihn, processors in the Nova Lake-S series will be equipped with an iGPU featuring up to 12 graphics cores. For comparison, the Arc B390, currently considered the most powerful solution in its class, also has 12 cores. However, the new generation of processors will not be limited to just the number of cores.

New Xe3P architecture and performance

The main innovation is that while the current Arc B390 model is based on the Xe3 architecture, Nova Lake-S models will use the improved Xe3P architecture. The "P" index here stands for Performance, indicating optimizations directly aimed at boosting power. This shows that the graphics core will reach a new level not only in energy efficiency but also in maximum power.

Given that power consumption limits for desktop processors are significantly higher than those for mobile devices, these graphics cores are expected to significantly outperform the Arc B390 model. Similar graphics power is also planned to be used in some high-performance laptop processors in the Nova Lake-H series.

Market changes and benefits for users

It is not yet clear exactly which models will be equipped with the most powerful graphics core. Experts believe that Intel may apply this technology to mid-range processors. This will allow users to build compact and affordable systems that enable playing modern games and working in graphic applications without buying a separate graphics card.

This news is naturally expected to generate great interest in the market. Since discrete graphics cards are expensive, having powerful graphics integrated directly into the processor provides a major advantage in terms of both affordability and energy efficiency. Intel's strategy is expected to deal a serious blow to AMD's dominance in the APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) segment.

IntelProcessorNova LakeТехнологияВидеокарта
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Timex introduces new titanium case watch for professional diversTimex introduces new titanium case watch for professional diversYesterday, 23:29Airbus shifts strategy: Compact aircraft replace the era of giant linersAirbus shifts strategy: Compact aircraft replace the era of giant linersYesterday, 22:54Xiaomi launches the smart and safe Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 for the kitchenXiaomi launches the smart and safe Mijia Timed Gas Stove 3 for the kitchenYesterday, 22:25SpaceX reveals the interior of GigaBay, the world's largest rocket factorySpaceX reveals the interior of GigaBay, the world's largest rocket factoryYesterday, 21:50Huawei Towards Technological Independence: Company to Produce Its Own DRAM Memory ChipsHuawei Towards Technological Independence: Company to Produce Its Own DRAM Memory ChipsYesterday, 21:20Global demand for Wi-Fi routers continues to declineGlobal demand for Wi-Fi routers continues to declineYesterday, 20:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures