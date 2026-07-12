Intel Nova Lake-S processors to feature record-breaking graphics performance

Intel is preparing a revolutionary change for its next-generation Nova Lake-S desktop processors. The integrated graphics cores (iGPU) in the new chips will be so powerful that they can easily compete with many mid-range discrete graphics cards. This allows computer users to achieve high performance without purchasing an additional graphics card. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information from a reputable insider under the pseudonym Jaykihn, processors in the Nova Lake-S series will be equipped with an iGPU featuring up to 12 graphics cores. For comparison, the Arc B390, currently considered the most powerful solution in its class, also has 12 cores. However, the new generation of processors will not be limited to just the number of cores.

New Xe3P architecture and performance

The main innovation is that while the current Arc B390 model is based on the Xe3 architecture, Nova Lake-S models will use the improved Xe3P architecture. The "P" index here stands for Performance, indicating optimizations directly aimed at boosting power. This shows that the graphics core will reach a new level not only in energy efficiency but also in maximum power.

Given that power consumption limits for desktop processors are significantly higher than those for mobile devices, these graphics cores are expected to significantly outperform the Arc B390 model. Similar graphics power is also planned to be used in some high-performance laptop processors in the Nova Lake-H series.

Market changes and benefits for users

It is not yet clear exactly which models will be equipped with the most powerful graphics core. Experts believe that Intel may apply this technology to mid-range processors. This will allow users to build compact and affordable systems that enable playing modern games and working in graphic applications without buying a separate graphics card.

This news is naturally expected to generate great interest in the market. Since discrete graphics cards are expensive, having powerful graphics integrated directly into the processor provides a major advantage in terms of both affordability and energy efficiency. Intel's strategy is expected to deal a serious blow to AMD's dominance in the APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) segment.