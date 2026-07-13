Ange Postecoglou takes charge of Al-Nassr: A new era begins for Cristiano Ronaldo

·26·Sport
Ange Postecoglou takes charge of Al-Nassr: A new era begins for Cristiano Ronaldo

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr, have officially entered a new era. Experienced manager Ange Postecoglou, known for his work at clubs like Tottenham and Celtic, has arrived in Riyadh to take the helm. This appointment is significant not only for the club but for football in the entire region, as the Australian coach is renowned for his attacking philosophy. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, the 60-year-old tactician has replaced Jorge Jesus. Postecoglou has signed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr, beating out high-profile candidates like Roberto Martinez for the position. The coach's primary task is to defend the league title with a star-studded squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo and to achieve success in the AFC Champions League.

New challenges and ambitions

Speaking about his new role, Ange Postecoglou emphasized that he has always sought new environments and challenges throughout his career. According to him, Saudi Arabian football has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and the level of competition is much higher than expected. The coach expressed his satisfaction that his ambitions align with the club's goals.

"Throughout my career, I have enjoyed taking on new challenges, working with different people, and growing through those experiences. This is another opportunity for me to test myself in a new country and a new team. The Saudi league has grown significantly in recent years; there are now 5-6 strong clubs capable of fighting for the title," the Australian manager noted.

Collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most intriguing aspects for fans and experts is the partnership between Postecoglou and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The manager promised to deliver entertaining and attacking football for the fans gathering at Al-Awwal Park. Given that his style is based on high pressing and rapid attacks, this could further enhance Ronaldo's efficiency.

Postecoglou highly praised the work of his predecessor, Jorge Jesus. Acknowledging that the club won the title after a seven-year drought, he stated that the next goal is to take the team to the next level—dominance on the international stage. Plans for the 2026-27 season are already being drawn up.

Well-acquainted with Asian football, the coach understands that success in the region is not easily achieved. His experience is expected to be invaluable for Al-Nassr in complex tournaments like the AFC Champions League Elite. Postecoglou emphasized that he starts every new season aiming for it to be the best of his career.

Al-NassrКриштиано РоналдоАнге ПостекоглоуСаудия Pro-ЛигасиФутбол
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Jude Bellingham equals Maradona's World Cup record: Morgan Rogers responds to criticsJude Bellingham equals Maradona's World Cup record: Morgan Rogers responds to criticsToday, 02:17Michael Olise requests meeting with Bayern Munich board amid Real Madrid interestMichael Olise requests meeting with Bayern Munich board amid Real Madrid interestToday, 01:58Why did Erling Haaland fail to perform as expected against England?Why did Erling Haaland fail to perform as expected against England?Today, 01:18A New Era in Mexican Football: 5 Key Tasks Facing Rafael MárquezA New Era in Mexican Football: 5 Key Tasks Facing Rafael MárquezToday, 01:15Gary Lineker: Jude Bellingham could become the greatest player in England's historyGary Lineker: Jude Bellingham could become the greatest player in England's historyToday, 00:50Verbal clash between Erling Haaland's father and Roy Keane: The Norway defeat controversyVerbal clash between Erling Haaland's father and Roy Keane: The Norway defeat controversyToday, 00:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan