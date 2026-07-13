Ange Postecoglou takes charge of Al-Nassr: A new era begins for Cristiano Ronaldo

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr, have officially entered a new era. Experienced manager Ange Postecoglou, known for his work at clubs like Tottenham and Celtic, has arrived in Riyadh to take the helm. This appointment is significant not only for the club but for football in the entire region, as the Australian coach is renowned for his attacking philosophy. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, the 60-year-old tactician has replaced Jorge Jesus. Postecoglou has signed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr, beating out high-profile candidates like Roberto Martinez for the position. The coach's primary task is to defend the league title with a star-studded squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo and to achieve success in the AFC Champions League.

New challenges and ambitions

Speaking about his new role, Ange Postecoglou emphasized that he has always sought new environments and challenges throughout his career. According to him, Saudi Arabian football has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and the level of competition is much higher than expected. The coach expressed his satisfaction that his ambitions align with the club's goals.

"Throughout my career, I have enjoyed taking on new challenges, working with different people, and growing through those experiences. This is another opportunity for me to test myself in a new country and a new team. The Saudi league has grown significantly in recent years; there are now 5-6 strong clubs capable of fighting for the title," the Australian manager noted.

Collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most intriguing aspects for fans and experts is the partnership between Postecoglou and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The manager promised to deliver entertaining and attacking football for the fans gathering at Al-Awwal Park. Given that his style is based on high pressing and rapid attacks, this could further enhance Ronaldo's efficiency.

Postecoglou highly praised the work of his predecessor, Jorge Jesus. Acknowledging that the club won the title after a seven-year drought, he stated that the next goal is to take the team to the next level—dominance on the international stage. Plans for the 2026-27 season are already being drawn up.

Well-acquainted with Asian football, the coach understands that success in the region is not easily achieved. His experience is expected to be invaluable for Al-Nassr in complex tournaments like the AFC Champions League Elite. Postecoglou emphasized that he starts every new season aiming for it to be the best of his career.