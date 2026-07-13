Verbal clash between Erling Haaland's father and Roy Keane: The Norway defeat controversy

·52·Sport
Verbal clash between Erling Haaland's father and Roy Keane: The Norway defeat controversy

England's victory over Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals has sparked significant controversy off the pitch. Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Manchester City star Erling Haaland, expressed his frustration with the officiating, posting sharp comments on social media. His remarks were heavily criticized by prominent British pundits Roy Keane, Ian Wright, and Gary Neville. This is reported by Goal.com .

After the match, Alf-Inge Haaland sarcastically "congratulated" referee Clement Turpin, implying that the officials had saved England. He believes the referee's decisions directly influenced the outcome and deprived Norway of a semi-final spot. However, the football community has unanimously rejected these accusations.

Sharp reaction from pundits

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, called Alf-Inge's comments "pathetic." He pointed out that in the situation where Erling Haaland had a goal disallowed, the striker had clearly pushed his opponent. "These are just baseless complaints. Why would Haaland need to be so aggressive when he is already much taller than his opponent? It was a clear foul," said Wright.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane did not shy away from making personal remarks about Alf-Inge Haaland. While Keane admitted the referee favored England in some 50/50 calls, he insisted it did not affect the result. "I don't know how well he remembers the game. We always see him drinking alcohol in the stands. It's natural for someone who has been drinking to see the game differently," Keane quipped.

Gary Neville agreed with his colleagues, emphasizing that England deserved the victory. According to him, while luck and officiating might have helped in previous matches (such as against Ghana), everything was fair in the clash with Norway. Neville added that the Norwegians should look for their own mistakes in the defeat.

This conflict has taken the football rivalry between Norway and England to a new level. The complaints made by Erling Haaland's father are being described in the English press as "sour grapes." So far, the player himself has not commented on his father's words or the criticism from the pundits.

ФутболЭрлинг ХоландАнглияНорвегияRoy Keane
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