Where does the history of the famous San Sebastian cheesecake begin?

Many might associate it with Turkey. In fact, the birthplace of this famous dessert is the city of San Sebastian in Spain.

In the early 1990s, Santiago Rivera created a unique cheesecake at a bar called La Viña, located in the Old Town of San Sebastian. The dessert stands out from other cheesecakes in several ways: it has no biscuit base, its top crust has a dark and caramelized appearance due to being baked at high temperatures, while the inside remains extremely soft and creamy.

It is precisely this burnt-dark crust and creamy interior that have become the signature features of the San Sebastian cheesecake. Over time, it gained popularity beyond San Sebastian, and began to be made in restaurants and cafes around the world.

Later, the San Sebastian cheesecake also achieved immense popularity in Turkey. Various versions of it can be found, especially in Istanbul. On social media, photos featuring this creamy cheesecake smothered in hot chocolate with the famous Galata Tower in the background became viral.