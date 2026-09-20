“Jufti halolim”: Ulugbek Rahmatullayev's new music video quickly gains popularity (video)

Singer Ulugbek Rahmatullayev presented a music video for his song titled "Jufti halolim" to his fans. The clip was premiered on the singer's YouTube channel on September 15.

Although only five days have passed, the music video has managed to catch the attention of viewers in a short span of time. Currently, the video has been viewed more than 600,000 times. In addition, nearly 200 comments have been left under the video.

The song "Jufti halolim" was warmly received by listeners. In the comments, fans are expressing their positive thoughts about the song and the music video, sending sincere wishes to the singer.