The central match held in the valley as part of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League delivered a true goal show and unexpected drama to the fans. At the "Bobur Arena" stadium, packed with supporters, "Andijan" hosted Karshi's "Nasaf" club. In a match that started with fierce and uncompromising battles, although the hosts initially took the lead in the score, the "dragons" showed character and ultimately secured a confident and resounding 4:1 comeback victory. While Rustam Turdimurodov opened the scoring for the hosts by accurately converting a penalty in the 21st minute, the team from Karshi leveled the score through Adenis Shala's goal in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Ruzikul Berdiyev's charges put the opponent under total pressure: Abbos Gulomov, the team's goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov (from a penalty), and substitute legionnaire Yusuf Otubanjo scored into the opponent's net, securing the big scoreline. Following this important success, "Nasaf" brought its points to 34, rising to 5th place in the standings, while "Andijan", remaining with 30 points, occupies the 8th position.

So, what happened in "Andijan's" defense after their activity in the first half, what kind of tactical decision was it for "Nasaf" goalkeeper Nematov to take a penalty, and how will this victory affect the Karshi team's fight for medals?

"Penalties, a goalkeeper's goal, and 4:1": Key developments in the match

The highlights of the fierce clash at the "Bobur Arena":

"Andijan's" quick goal: In the 21st minute, Rustam Turdimurodov coolly executed an 11-meter penalty kick, shaking the stadium;

Adenis Shala's response: In the 38th minute, Adenis Shala placed the ball delivered by Umar Eshmurodov into the opponent's net, equalizing the score;

Crucial turning point from Abbos Gulomov: At the beginning of the second half, in the 53rd minute, Gulomov took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense to put "Nasaf" ahead;

The goalkeeper's cool goal: In the 81st minute, "Nasaf" goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov stepped up to take the awarded penalty and brought the score to 3:1;

A fine finish by Yusuf Otubanjo: The forward, who came on in the 71st minute, scored his team's fourth goal in the 88th minute, completely deciding the fate of the match.

Super League 22nd Round: Statistical comparison of the "Andijan" — "Nasaf" match

The teams' main indicators and match sheet:

Indicators and aspects "Andijan" (Host) "Nasaf" (Guest) Final score 1 4 Goalscorers R. Turdimurodov 21 (pen.) A. Shala 38, A. Gulomov 53, A. Nematov 81 (pen.), Yu. Otubanjo 88 Yellow cards B. Sulaymonov (23rd minute) — Number of points earned 30 points (remained unchanged) Reached 34 points Position in standings 8th position Rose to 5th place Main tactical turning point Triple substitution in the 59th minute Total control and goals from substitute forces

Football experts' analysis: How did Ruzikul Berdiyev's tactics work?

Conclusions of local football specialists and commentators:

"Nasaf's" mental stability: Having conceded a goal first, the Karshi players did not panic and seized the initiative without losing their combinational play;

Gaps in "Andijan's" defense: In the second half, the hosts lost compactness in their defensive line, and a series of changes in the 59th minute could not stabilize the defense either;

The Abduvohid Nematov factor: The national team goalkeeper's confident execution of the penalty showed how high his psychological readiness and composure are;

Otubanjo's efficiency: The quick integration of substitute players into the field and scoring in decisive moments indicates the high depth of "Nasaf's" squad.

This resounding victory in the valley clearly proved that "Nasaf" has not yet had its final say in the battle for the Super League podium medals.

In your opinion, which factors were most responsible for "Andijan" losing by a large margin at home: defensive errors or "Nasaf's" superior skill? What is your view on goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov taking a penalty? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the most interesting match of Uzbek football with all your fan friends!