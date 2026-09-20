In China, pyrotechnics ignited by a girl exploded right next to her (video)

In China, a girl who ignited a pyrotechnic device on a bridge was startled by an unexpected explosion. A video capturing the incident is spreading across social media.

The video shows the girl igniting the pyrotechnic device on the bridge, shortly after which a powerful flash and explosion occurred near her. Startled by the unexpected blast, the girl stepped back.

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding when and in which specific region of China the video was filmed, nor whether the girl sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.

This video has spread across social media, attracting the attention of users.