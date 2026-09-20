In China, pyrotechnics ignited by a girl exploded right next to her (video)

·100·World
In China, pyrotechnics ignited by a girl exploded right next to her (video)

In China, a girl who ignited a pyrotechnic device on a bridge was startled by an unexpected explosion. A video capturing the incident is spreading across social media.

The video shows the girl igniting the pyrotechnic device on the bridge, shortly after which a powerful flash and explosion occurred near her. Startled by the unexpected blast, the girl stepped back.

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding when and in which specific region of China the video was filmed, nor whether the girl sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.

This video has spread across social media, attracting the attention of users.

Chinapyrotechnicsgirl explosionsocial media video
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Parents Disappeared 25 Years Ago: The Children Are Still WaitingParents Disappeared 25 Years Ago: The Children Are Still WaitingToday, 19:43Bride provides first aid to two staff members who fell ill during her wedding ceremonyBride provides first aid to two staff members who fell ill during her wedding ceremonyToday, 16:23Man who found his nanny after 38 years of searching gives her a car and 10 million francsMan who found his nanny after 38 years of searching gives her a car and 10 million francsToday, 16:11Library hidden behind a wall for 15 years rediscovered (video)Library hidden behind a wall for 15 years rediscovered (video)Today, 15:529 mysterious new species discovered at the bottom of the ocean9 mysterious new species discovered at the bottom of the oceanToday, 13:38«The Mecca Treaty comes into play»: Turkey is ready to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia!«The Mecca Treaty comes into play»: Turkey is ready to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia!Today, 13:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?