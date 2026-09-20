Xiaomi introduces the new Mijia Refrigerator 256L

The Xiaomi brand has unveiled the new three-compartment Mijia Refrigerator 256L in the Chinese market, characterized by its compact dimensions and extensive capabilities. According to Ixbt.com, this device, designed for the modern home appliance market, is expected to be a convenient solution for owners of small apartments, studios, and homes with limited space. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This new model occupies only 0.34 square meters while featuring a well-thought-out interior design with a total capacity of 256 liters. The device is produced in Xiaomi's traditional minimalist style and fits seamlessly into any modern kitchen interior.

Interior design and capabilities of the refrigerator

The interior of the Mijia Refrigerator 256L is divided into three main zones with independent temperature control. The main cooling compartment has a capacity of 136 liters, while the freezer compartment holds 85 liters. The remaining 35 liters are allocated to a universal compartment with adjustable temperature.

Users can change the function of the universal compartment based on their needs. It can be adapted for deep freezing various products or simply for keeping them chilled. In total, the device features ten independent zones designed for storing different categories of food separately.

Technical specifications and energy efficiency

The device's control panel is integrated directly into the cooling compartment, allowing for independent temperature management of the main, freezer, and variable compartments. The cooling system relies on 360-degree air circulation, which ensures even distribution of cold air inside the compartments and eliminates the need for traditional manual defrosting.

The refrigerator is also equipped with a special antibacterial and odor-removing module containing silver ions. According to the manufacturer, this system demonstrates an efficiency of up to 99.99% in eliminating bacteria in the cooling chamber or stopping their reproduction.

The model operates on an energy-efficient inverter compressor and inverter fan. The internal temperature is constantly monitored by five sensitive sensors. This compact and modern device is planned to be launched in the Chinese market at a price of approximately 1,299 yuan (around 199 USD).